Court ruling on secondary picket reserved until October 26

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Oct. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - After hearing from Unifor and Loblaw Companies Limited legal representatives today in the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador, the Honourable Valerie L. Marshall has reserved her decision on the injunction application against striking Dominion workers secondary picket at the Loblaw distribution centre in St. John's.

"These workers are about to enter their tenth week on the picket line and we will continue to legally picket in our effort to get Loblaw Co. to come back to the negotiating table," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias.

Judge Marshall will deliver her decision at 11 a.m. NDT on Monday October 26, 2020.

"Until we have a ruling from the court our picket lines will remain in place," said Chris MacDonald, Unifor Assistant to the National President.

The 1,400 workers from 11 Dominion stores across Newfoundland have been on strike since August 22, 2020.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries or to arrange a Skype, Zoom or Facetime interview please contact Unifor Communications Representative Kathleen O'Keefe at [email protected] or 416-896-3303 (cell).

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

