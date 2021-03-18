On July 6, 2020, fishery officers responded to information from the public about a group of recreational anglers on a sailboat fishing in the area of the Skookumchuck Narrows. Officers from the Powell River Conservation and Protection Detachment approached the fishers once the vessel docked, and conducted an inspection onboard. The anglers were found to have caught and retained fish over and above the conditions of their licences, and that several of the fish were undersized.