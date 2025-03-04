On January 16, 2025, in Sechelt Provincial Court, the Honourable Judge S. Merrick found Rainbow Covenant Fishing Yacht Charter Ltd. (formerly operated as Mctec Fishing Charters), and two of its guides, Jonathan Li and Guang Yi Xu, guilty of catching and retaining Yelloweye Rockfish during closed time, and of fishing with illegal crab traps. Yelloweye Rockfish is one of 38 species of rockfish found along the coast of British Columbia (B.C.), and is of Special Concern under Canada's Species at Risk Act (SARA). Commercial and recreational fishing restrictions have been in place in 162 Rockfish Conservation Areas (RCAs) since 2007, however, Yelloweye Rockfish continue to be highly vulnerable to overfishing.

The case resulted from an inspection by fishery officers from DFO's Conservation and Protection Directorate. DFO fishery officers support the Department's ongoing efforts to rebuild, protect and sustain rockfish populations, through regular patrols in RCAs and enforcing the Fisheries Act and its regulations, including by carrying out investigations and laying charges against alleged offenders

On May 18, 2024, the two accused individuals were working as fishing guides aboard the recreational fishing charter vessel "Deep Sniper" in the Sechelt area, near Nelson Island. The vessel was skippered by Mr. Xu, assisted by the deckhand, Mr. Li. Mr. Xu was observed intentionally targeting Yelloweye Rockfish and allowing the 10 fishing guests onboard to catch and retain them. It is prohibited to retain this species; they must be released immediately if caught. After numerous Yelloweye Rockfish were confirmed to have been caught and retained on the "Deep Sniper", fishery officers intercepted the vessel and boarded it.

The company and guides entered guilty pleas and Justice Merrick ordered the Charter company, co-owned by Mr. Li, to pay a fine of $12,000, with a further $1,000 fine for Mr. Li, and a fine of $9,000 for Mr. Xu, for a total of $22,000. Additionally, all fish caught, plus eight fishing rods and reels and two crab traps, were forfeited. The court also ordered various other fishing related restrictions that will take effect in May 2025.

It is everyone's responsibility to know the applicable rules before they engage in fishing activities, and to play their part in ensuring that B.C.'s fish species and their habitats are protected and sustained. This is especially true for those that make a professional living from Canada's marine resources.

DFO protects and conserves fisheries resources, and enforces the Fisheries Act. As part of DFO's work to disrupt and prevent illegal activity, the Department asks the public for information on activities of this nature or any alleged contravention of the Fisheries Act and regulations. Anyone with information can call DFO Pacific Region's toll-free violation reporting line at 1-800-465-4336, or email the details to [email protected] .

Each year, approximately 300,000 tidal water recreational fishing licences are issued in B.C.

As in all fisheries, repetitive, excessive harvesting poses a significant risk to the sustainability of Canada's aquatic resources.

covering 4,800 km of coastal waters in B.C. are one of the largest marine networks of conservation-based fisheries closures in the B.C. region. Most fishing activities, including recreational halibut and salmon fishing, are prohibited in all 162 RCAs. Rockfish are a very long-lived, slow to grow and reproduce, sedentary species with an average life expectancy of 75 years. Rockfish stay close to their home habitats, which makes them extra sensitive to fishing pressure and of conservation concern.

The significant fines and orders from the Court include prohibiting Rainbow Covenant Fishing Yacht Charter Ltd. from employing either Mr. Li or Mr. Xu as guides for one year (although they can still function as Vessel Masters) with any vessel, including the "Deep Sniper", and the permanent forfeiture of eight fishing rods. Mr. Li and Mr. Xu are further prohibited from fishing between May 2025 and April 2026 .

and . The fines and prohibitions imposed by the court underscore the seriousness of violating fishing rules and regulations under Canada's Fisheries Act, which is intended to protect and preserve at-risk fish populations.

Image: Presented in court as evidence

