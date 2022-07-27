Council of Yukon First Nations, Indigenous Services Canada and Government of Yukon working together to address menstrual equity in Yukon

KWANLIN DÜN FIRST NATION AND TA'AN KWÄCH'ÄN COUNCIL TRADITIONAL TERRITORY, YT, July 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Indigenous Services Canada

Menstrual products are a basic and essential need to ensure a person's full participation in school, work and society. As such, the Council of Yukon First Nations is working with the department to ensure menstrual equity for all Yukon First Nations women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ peoples.

As part of a previous commitment by Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu to ensure that menstrual products be made available equitably and free of charge, the department has partnered with the Council of Yukon First Nations to administer this project in Yukon. Various menstrual products, including pads, tampons, and menstrual cups have been distributed to Yukon First Nation communities and NGOs as part of this initiative.

This project allows for the purchase and availability of menstrual products in schools across the Yukon that will allow students to access a variety of menstrual products free of charge. Leaders in the Yukon on this project will determine the product needs for Yukon First Nations people, followed by the procurement and warehousing of the menstrual products. This means that First Nations students will have the products they need when they need them.

Indigenous Services Canada is providing $525,000 in 2022–23 to the Council of Yukon First Nations to implement this project in Yukon. This funding is part of $2.5 million committed to increase access to menstrual products for First Nations and Inuit students across the territories and in Inuit Nunangat. The Yukon government also provided $100,000 in funding in 2021–22 to help support the Council of Yukon First Nations in administering this important initiative within Yukon schools.

Quotes

"Too many people can't attend school because they don't have access to menstrual products . But we can change that to make sure everyone has a fair chance to succeed. With $500,000 from Indigenous Services Canada, we can help Indigenous girls, women, and LGBTQ2SIAA+ people access menstrual products when they need them. Thank you to the Council of Yukon First Nations for their leadership, and the Yukon Government for their support. I know our work together will restore dignity and choice to so many."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services Canada

"Council of Yukon First Nations is grateful for the funding support to address menstrual equity by providing Yukon First Nations women and girls access to free menstrual products and advocating to reduce the stigma and impact of period poverty on Yukon First Nations women and girls."

Grand Chief Peter Johnston

Council of Yukon First Nations

"This project is the result of successful collaboration between the Council of Yukon First Nations, the Government of Canada and the Yukon government. Offering free menstrual products to women and girls is an important step in ensuring the health and well-being of the next generation. No matter what path young women choose to follow, they will now have a greater degree of freedom to pursue their dreams and aspirations. We will continue to work with partners to champion this important work."

The Honourable Tracy-Anne McPhee, Minister of Health and Social Services, Government of Yukon

Quick facts

On November 5, 2021 , Minister Hajdu announced that menstrual products will be made freely available to all students at First Nation-operated schools on reserves and in federal schools, and subsequently announced that Canada will work with partners across the territories and Inuit Nunangat to ensure access.

, Minister Hajdu announced that menstrual products will be made freely available to all students at First Nation-operated schools on reserves and in federal schools, and subsequently announced that will work with partners across the territories and Inuit Nunangat to ensure access. In Yukon , ISC does not operate elementary or secondary schools. As such, to determine the appropriate partners to implement this initiative in these locations, ISC engaged with Indigenous partners to provide funding to the Council of Yukon First Nations.

CYFN to Coordinate Yukon-Wide Free Distribution of Menstrual Products

