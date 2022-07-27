Council of Yukon First Nations developing first Yukon First Nations Birth Worker Program

KWANLIN DÜN FIRST NATION AND TA'AN KWÄCH'ÄN COUNCIL TRADITIONAL TERRITORY, YT, July 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Indigenous Services Canada

Ensuring cultural safety, prioritizing Indigenous knowledge and supporting Indigenous-led health services are central to achieving the goal of eliminating anti-Indigenous racism in health systems. That is why the Council of Yukon First Nations is developing the first Yukon First Nations Birth Worker Program.

Indigenous Services Canada is supporting this initiative with a total of $200,000 in 2021-2022. This new program will bring together Yukon First Nations to share and reclaim traditional birthing practices and develop culturally relevant Yukon First Nations prenatal resources. Part of this initiative will include the creation of two Council of Yukon First Nations positions to support families with funding for eligible training opportunities and for all 14 Yukon First Nations to participate in training.

This program is the first of its kind for Yukon First Nations, and it will mean that families and new parents in Yukon First Nations communities have culturally relevant supports to help nurture and welcome the next generations of their families, while working to foster a healthcare system free of anti-Indigenous racism.

Quotes

"Programs like the Birth Workers Program will keep Indigenous knowledge at the forefront of healthcare delivery, and combat anti-Indigenous racism in the healthcare system that creates so much suffering. By supporting more Indigenous people to take on roles in the healthcare system, services will be transformed to be culturally inclusive and accessible for generations of families to come. Congratulations to the Council of Yukon First Nations for the important work they are doing to help mothers, and those expecting, to access culturally safe and relevant supports during these important moments in life."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

"Council of Yukon First Nations is pleased to be a recipient of federal funding to support the integral work of developing Yukon First Nations prenatal resources and programming that incorporate Yukon First Nation ways into the resources and program delivery."

Grand Chief Peter Johnston

Council of Yukon First Nations

