MONTREAL, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough and the Salon du livre de Montréal are proud to announce their collaboration as part of the third edition of the Quartier invité project at the annual Montreal literary festival, November 22-26, 2023, at the Palais des congrès de Montréal.

To mark the 325th anniversary of the Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood, the borough will host a kiosk celebrating the creators who have lived there or been by inspired it, with a space dedicated to the neighbourhood's history. Programming details to follow in the fall.

"In its 325 years of existence, Côte-des-Neiges has been home to a diverse range of literary voices and talent that deserve to be recognized," said Gracia Kasoki Katahwa, Mayor of Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce. "I am therefore very pleased and proud that Côte-des-Neiges has been chosen as the featured neighbourhood of the 46th Salon du livre de Montréal. I hope that our neighbourhood's representation at the Salon will inspire many young and old from Côte-des-Neiges to explore and express their creativity through reading and writing."

"The Salon du livre de Montréal is pleased to shine a spotlight on the Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood for its 2023 edition," said Olivier Gougeon, Director of the Salon. "This collaboration is another step in our commitment to connect with Montreal neighbourhoods and to share the diversity and richness of their artistic and literary voices. The Salon has chosen Côte-des-Neiges as its featured neighbourhood to celebrate the talent and inspiration that have come out of this neighbourhood over its 325-year history. We are delighted to welcome Côte-des-Neiges residents to the Salon and to encourage visitors to discover a different side to Côte-des-Neiges."

The 46th edition of the SLM will take place in three components: the Salon at the Palais des congrès de Montréal will be held from November 22 to 26, 2023. The Salon dans la ville and the Salon en ligne will return on November 10.

About the Salon du livre de Montréal:

Created for a community of book lovers and future readers, the Salon's primary mission is to promote books and the pleasure of reading as cultural assets of Quebec society. The Salon du livre de Montréal promotes the important role of authors, creators and craftspeople in the book industry and thus contributes to promoting the diversity of regional, national and international editorial production.

About the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough:

The Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough offers a wide range of welcoming and accessible neighbourhoods that meet a variety of needs. Students, newcomers, families, young professionals… all will find a home for life. People from around the world visit its colourful neighbourhoods, where the architecture is as rich as the community spirit. A true mobility hub, Montreal's most populated borough is the epicentre of Montreal's largest educational and health institutions.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Côte-des-Neiges - Notre-Dame-de-Grâce

For further information: Sources: Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Borough, Claire De Muns (iel), [email protected], 514 863-4874; Salon du livre de Montréal, Barbara Philip, [email protected], MARELLE COMMUNICATIONS, Cell: 514-806-3673