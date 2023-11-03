MONTRÉAL, Nov. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - It was with pride and emotion that Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa last evening invited the president of the Côte-des-Neiges Historical Society, Jonathan Buisson, the executive director of the Salon du livre, Olivier Gougeon, and other members of the Côte-des-Neiges community to join her in celebrating the 325th anniversary of Côte-des-Neiges. On this occasion, numerous institutional and community partners were invited to the Maison de la culture de Côte-des-Neiges to highlight this milestone in the neighbourhood's history. The event was hosted by comedian Eddy King.

Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa last evening invited the president of the Côte-des-Neiges Historical Society, Jonathan Buisson, the executive director of the Salon du livre, Olivier Gougeon, and other members of the Côte-des-Neiges community to join her in celebrating the 325th anniversary of neighbourhood. (CNW Group/Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Côte-des-Neiges - Notre-Dame-de-Grâce) Côte-des-Neiges - 325 ans d'histoire (CNW Group/Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Côte-des-Neiges - Notre-Dame-de-Grâce)

By drawing on its rich history, Côte-des-Neiges embodies a true mosaic of cultures from the four corners of the world. As a vital mobility hub, Montréal's most populous borough is home to the city's leading educational and health institutions.

"Our neighbourhood has undergone many changes through the centuries. From its Indigenous roots to the arrival of the first French colonists, and from the growth of industry to the immigration waves that have enriched our community, each step in our history has helped forge the identity of Côte-des-Neiges. Today more than ever, Côte-des-Neiges is a thriving neighbourhood and a shining example of diversity. Our neighbourhood has long been a place of refuge for many. On this day, we celebrate its rich history, but our gaze is also firmly set on the future. A future where Côte-des-Neiges will be even more vibrant and inclusive, and greener," said Ms. Gracia Kasoki Katahwa.

"Since it was founded 325 years ago, Côte-des-Neiges has evolved and grown while preserving its unique charm. Today's Côte-des-Neiges is a reflection of our city: a joyous mix of cultures, languages and origins, where diversity and inclusion are a strength. As mayor of Montréal, I am committed to supporting the neighbourhood's efforts to promote inclusion and the quality of life and well-being of our community for current generations and for generations to come," said Montréal Mayor Valérie Plante.

"As councillor for the district of Côte-des-Neiges and a longtime resident of the neighbourhood, I celebrate today's 325th anniversary of Côte-des-Neiges with a great deal of emotion. Our neighbourhood's richness lies in its harmonious blend of diversity, solidarity and history dating back 325 years. Côte-des-Neiges is a true symbol of living-together in Montréal. Together, let's continue building a neighbourhood where each voice counts, where each culture is celebrated, and where each resident finds their place," added Magda Popeanu, councillor for the district of Côte-des-Neiges.

To mark this 325th anniversary, the borough and its partners will present various activities and projects during the course of the year. Côte-des-Neiges will be given a place of honour at the next Salon du livre de Montréal, which runs from November 22 to 26. The borough will present a kiosk celebrating the creators who have called Côte-des-Neiges home and drawn their inspiration from the neighbourhood, notably through a space dedicated to its history. In addition, residents will have the chance to attend a meeting with author and dramaturg Marie Louise Bibish Mum­bu, who lives in the neighbourhood, at the Maison de la culture de Côte-des-Neiges on November 18, 2023. This activity is offered as part of the Salon dans la Ville component, which aims, in part, to make literary activities more accessible.

Finally, Côte-des-Neiges, for the first time in its history, will play host to a Christmas market in the coming winter of 2023. The fruit of a collaboration between Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and La Lutinerie, the market will take place at Parc Jean-Brillant, in the heart of the historic village of Côte-des-Neiges.

