Corus Wins Media Innovation Award for John Frieda® Campaign

"Corus prides itself on being an innovative media partner, offering clients solutions that drive results," said Barb McKergow, SVP, National Advertising Revenue. "The John Frieda® brand has been an extremely collaborative partner, and their products perfectly align with our diversified portfolio of assets. We are thrilled with the John Frieda® brand partnership, and applaud the entire team on their outstanding work to ensure this campaign cut through the clutter."

The partnership saw Corus build a strategic campaign for the John Frieda® brand to unveil its new positioning – Designed for Demanding Hair. Executing a multiplatform campaign that leveraged production, distribution, audience and talent to deliver best in class results, Corus' 360° campaign for the John Frieda® brand was supported by AOR work executed by in-house social digital agency so.da. Corus also worked with VMC Media to execute the ET Canada partnership within the campaign.

The campaign delivered exceptional social results, with 42 million impressions, 2.6 million engagements, and 155% follower growth. During the campaign, the John Frieda® brand achieved its highest national dollar volume growth of 2019 at 4% – double the growth rate of the Mass Prestige Hair Segment. The brand also achieved its strongest dollar-share gain in two years.

About so.da

so.da is a full-service, specialized social digital agency offering strategy, community management, content production, analytics and social listening, talent and influencer integration. In addition to managing Corus' vast portfolio of brands in the social space, including Food Network Canada, HGTV, Global TV, Slice and W Network, so.da works with many of Canada's leading brands to support their social strategy and content production. The agency's deep understanding of the space has led to above average engagement rates, watch times and lower CPEs. Last year alone, so.da content was viewed over six billion times.

For more information about so.da and its services, visit: soda.corusent.com

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 35 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

