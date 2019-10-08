Corus Studios Secures Landmark International Content Deals Ahead of MIPCOM

Transactional Demolition Series Salvage Kings Garners

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Corus Studios, a division of Corus Entertainment, makes its imprint on the international market this year with multiple worldwide sales for its original lifestyle and unscripted content ahead of MIPCOM. With landmark deals including sales to Cooking Channel in the U.S. for grilling competition series Fire Masters (20x60), and pre-broadcast sales of demolition show Salvage Kings (10x60) to A+E Networks in multiple territories, Corus Studios continues to be a leader in developing lifestyle content that resonates domestically and internationally.

Focusing on character driven content in niche industries, Corus Studios' unscripted content has caught the attention of international buyers for multiple programs including demolition series Salvage Kings. Sold in advance of its broadcast premiere in Canada, Salvage Kings has sold to A+E Networks in the UK + Ireland, Sweden, South Africa, Poland and Romania. Truck racing docu-series Big Rig Warriors has sold to Foxtel in Australia, A+E's FYI in the U.S. and A+E Networks in Italy. Additionally, History Erased (8x60), which examines the world without a specific country's achievements, has sold to Foxtel in Australia and New Zealand as well as HISTORIA in Spain and Portugal.

Boasting a robust slate of home and renovation content, HGTV Canada's highest rated series in a decade**, Island of Bryan (13x60), cements three deals internationally with initial sales for Season 1 to Foxtel in Australia, TVA's Group Channel CASA in French Canada, and Israel's Talit Communications. Cash-conscious renovation series $ave My Reno, Season 1 (14x30) and 2 (14x30), gets picked up by A+E's FYI in the U.S. along with South Africa's The Home Channel for Season 2. Additional international sales within the portfolio include Backyard Builds, Season 1 (8x30) and 2 (14x30), to M6 France; Buying the View (26x30) to UKTV; Home to Win, Season 3 (8x60) to Foxtel in Australia; and Masters of Flip to Discovery in Germany (Season 4 – 6x60), ITVBe in the UK (Season 1-4) and Brazil's Globosat has renewed Season 1 (12x60) and 2 (14x60) and newly acquired Season 3 (10x60) and 4 (6x60).

The appetite around the world for entertaining lifestyle content continues with sales of fierce fashion series STITCHED (12x60) with Discovery in Latin America and A+E Networks Lifetime in Africa. Corus' delectable library of food content feeds viewers cravings with the sale of grilling competition Fire Masters (20x60) to Cooking Channel in the U.S. and A+E Networks in the UK. Travelogue food series Bakers Sisters (13x30) and Big Food Bucket List (26x30) have also sold to an undisclosed buyer in the pan-Asian market.

Corus Studios' slate of original content currently available for international distribution at MIPCOM include newly greenlit series The Big Bake, Great Chocolate Showdown, Junior Chef Showdown, Scott's Vacation House Rules and Farmhouse Facelift. Worldwide sales are handled by Rita Carbone-Fleury for Corus Studios.

*Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, FL'18 (Aug25 – Dec30/2018), program ranker based on: History, 3+ airings, A25-54 AMA (000)

**Numeris PPM Data, 01/09/2008 to 28/04/2019, confirmed data, A25-54 AMA (000), HGTV, Total Canada

Corus Studios is a division of Corus Entertainment.

About Corus Studios

Established in 2015, Corus Studios, a division of Corus Entertainment, is a premium content studio that develops, produces and distributes a wide array of original lifestyle, unscripted and factual content globally. Offering dynamic programming that entertains, informs and drives audiences across platforms, Corus Studios content is featured across Corus' suite of channels, including HGTV Canada, HISTORY®, Food Network Canada, and SLICE™. To date, Corus Studios content has been sold in over 150 territories worldwide.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 37 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is also an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

