CORUS STUDIOS MOVES INTO THE PARANORMAL GENRE WITH THE ADDITION OF REPOSSESSED AND EXPANDS OFFERINGS WITH NEW SEASONS OF DEADMAN'S CURSE, THE BIG BAKE AND STYLED

Pamela's Garden of Eden Sales Expand into Australia, Israel and Major European Countries

Corus Studios Confirms Over 800 Hours of Original Content Sales Ahead of MIPCOM

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Corus Studios announced today the addition of new paranormal investigation series Repossessed (8x60) joining its catalogue of premium content for international distribution. Corus Studios' library continues to expand with new seasons across a variety of genres including the gold-hunting adventures of Deadman's Curse, Season 2 (8x60), larger-than-life holiday-themed baking competition series The Big Bake, Season 4 (14x60), and trendy home renovation series Styled, Season 2 (8x60) which will be added to Corus Studios' portfolio of worldwide offerings.

"The addition of riveting new series Repossessed underscores our ongoing commitment to creating compelling content, showcasing real-life stories, and bringing those stories to viewers globally," said Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios. "As our library of diverse and intriguing content continues to expand, we are focused on meeting the demand in multiple popular genres such as crime, paranormal and investigation for platforms around the world."

The new Corus Studios original series Repossessed is led by popular paranormal investigator Moe Sargi, psychic medium Leitreanna Brown and researcher Marika Simón, as they travel across North America in search of the most haunted objects and the desperate owners who need their help. The series will air on The HISTORY® Channel and joins the new season of Crime Beat, Season 4 as part of the paranormal and crime offerings available at MIPCOM.

As a lead up to MIPCOM, new deals include multiple international sales for the highly-anticipated series Pamela's Garden of Eden (8x60) starring pop culture icon Pamela Anderson, ahead of its Canadian premiere, debuting November 3 on HGTV Canada. In addition to the previously announced first pre-sale of Pamela's Garden of Eden to Hulu in the U.S., sales are also confirmed to Foxtel in Australia, M6 GROUP (Paris Premiere and 6ter channels) in France, Italy's Sky Italia, Talpa TV in the Netherlands, Portugal's SIC, Poland's Zoom TV from Kino Polska Group, and Talit in Israel.

Additional seasons of Great Chocolate Showdown returned to The CW Network in the U.S., which aired Season 3 (8x60) and premiered Season 2 (8x60) on The CW App and CWTV.com. The indulgent dessert competition series was a Top 10 program on Food Network Canada this spring*, and is set to return for its fourth season on Food Network Canada in 2023.

As part of the expanded output deal with U.S. streaming platform Hulu, new titles heading to the platform include Repossessed (8x60) and Sarah's Mountain Escape (8x60), Season 1.

Overseas, Corus Studios content continues to garner attention with Germany's Seven.One picking up Styled, Season 1 (8x60) and Deadman's Curse, Season 1 (8x60). Portugal's SIC acquires Farmhouse Facelift (Season 1 and 2 - 18x60) and Hoarder House Flippers, Season 1 (6x60). Talpa TV in the Netherlands acquired the second season of Project Bakeover (10x60) and all four seasons of Masters of Flip (42x60). Israel's Talit picked up Scott's Vacation House Rules, Season 2 (13x60) for their schedule.

The UK's ITV continues to dive into the food genre acquiring another season of The Big Bake, Season 3 (14x60) and Great Chocolate Showdown (Seasons 1-3 – 24x60).

In Asia Corus Studios expands to new markets including TrueVisions in Thailand, securing food travelogue series Big Food Bucket List (Season 2 and 3 - 40x30) and grilling competition series Fire Masters Season 3, Set A (10x60), while Box TV in Vietnam has picked up Deadman's Curse, Season 1 (8x60).

In addition, French language rights expand with Quebecor Content picking up Pamela's Garden of Eden (8x60), The Big Bake, Season 2 (18x60), Hoarder House Flippers, Season 1 (6x60) and Farmhouse Facelift, Season 1 (10x60) for its linear and SVOD platforms.

Corus Studios sales were brokered by Rita Carbone Fleury, Worldwide Sales Lead for Corus Studios, Leyla Formoso, representing sales for Latin American and select European territories, and Pooja Nirmal Kant, overseeing sales in Asia and Central Eastern Europe.

Corus Studios' Original content team driving its slate of Lifestyle and Factual series is helmed by industry executives Colin Bohm, Executive Vice President of Content and Corporate Strategy, Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, longtime TV veterans Krista Look, Vice President, Original Content, Lifestyle, and Rachel Nelson, Vice President, Original Content, Scripted, Factual and Kids. Repossessed is produced by Sphere Media with Executive Producers Andrea Griffith, Corinna Lehr and Marlo Miazga, and Jesse Barkley as the Executive in Charge of Production for The HISTORY Channel. The Big Bake is produced by Nikki Ray Media Agency with Debbie Brown as Executive in Charge of Production for Food Network Canada. Styled is produced by Great Pacific Media, with Dora Fong and Lynne Carter as the HGTV Canada Executives in Charge of Production. Deadman's Curse is produced by Great Pacific Media, with Maria Knight as the Executive in Charge of Production. Pamela's Garden of Eden is produced by Fireworks Media Group with Marni Goldman as Executive in Charge of Production for HGTV Canada. Pamela Anderson is represented by APA.

*Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, SP'22 STD (Jan 3- May 15/22), confirmed data, 3+ airings, A25-54, AMA(000), Food Network Canada.

Corus Studios is a division of Corus Entertainment.

About Corus Studios

Established in 2015, Corus Studios, a division of Corus Entertainment, is a premium content studio that develops, produces and distributes a wide array of original lifestyle, unscripted and factual content globally. Offering dynamic programming that entertains, informs and drives audiences across platforms, Corus Studios content is featured across Corus' suite of channels, including HGTV Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Food Network Canada, and SLICE™. To date, Corus Studios content has been sold in over 150 territories worldwide.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

