CORUS STUDIOS CLOSES Q2 WITH MORE THAN 200 HOURS OF CONTENT SOLD AND BRINGS NEW PROGRAMS TO MIPTV

Hallmark Channel U.S. Picks Up The Love Club's Four Made-For-TV Movies

At MIPTV, Corus Studios' New Slate Features Renovation Competition Series Renovation Resort, Starring Scott McGillivray and Bryan Baeumler, and food series Pamela's Cooking With Love (WT) Hosted by the Iconic Pamela Anderson

TORONTO, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Ahead of MIPTV, Corus Studios continues to grow its distribution output with over 200 hours of content sold during Q2. Inclusive of 18 titles across the lifestyle, factual, and scripted space, Corus Studios' recent sales reflect the breadth and multi-season depth of its catalogue. The Canadian distributor's first foray into scripted movies drew interest from the Hallmark Channel in the U.S., who picked up The Love Club (4x120), consisting of four, interconnected made-for-TV movies.

"Corus Studios has been an industry leader in the lifestyle and factual space for years, delivering premium content through engaging formats," said Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios. "The exciting sale of The Love Club to The Hallmark Channel in the U.S. signifies our successful entry into the scripted space, which we look forward to further developing for our Canadian and global audiences."

As Corus Studios looks ahead to Q3, it is excited to bring new and highly anticipated titles to buyers, including Pamela Anderson's new food-focused series, Pamela's Cooking With Love (working title) (8x60), the competition-renovation series Renovation Resort (7x60) starring Bryan Baeumler and Scott McGillivray, and Bryan Baeumlers' new series Bryan's All In (10x60).

Additional Corus Studios Sales Include:

Hulu introduces Making It Home with Kortney and Kenny, Season 3 (10x60), Crime Beat, Season 4 (11x60), and Sarah's Mountain Escape, Season 1 (10x60) to U.S. viewers.

Continuing to expand into Pan Asia, new Corus Studios licensee, Rock Entertainment, bought Seasons 1 and 2 of the food-competition series, Great Chocolate Showdown (16x60).

New sales to In The Box TV in Vietnam and the Balkans include Buying the View, Season 1-2 (26x30), Island of Bryan, Season 3-4 (26x60), Pamela's Garden of Eden, Season 1 (8x60), Stitched, Season 1 (12x60), and Wall of Chefs, Season 2 (10x60).

Australia's Foxtel picks up Backroad Truckers, Season 2 (8x60), Deadman's Curse, Season 1 (8x60), Rust Valley Restorers, Season 4 (10x60), Salvage Kings, Season 3 (8x60), Sarah's Mountain Escape, Season 1 (10x60).

Quebecor Content in French Canada picks up an array of home and food content including Big Food Bucket List, Season 3 (9x30), Great Chocolate Showdown, Season 3 (8x60), Island of Bryan, Season 4 (8x60), Pamela's Garden of Eden, Season 1 (8x60), Project Bakeover, Season 2 (10x60), Rock Solid Builds, Season 2 (10x60), Trading Up With Mandy Rennehan, Season 1 (10x60).

Corus Studios sales were brokered by Rita Carbone Fleury, Worldwide Sales Lead for Corus Studios, Leyla Formoso, representing sales for Latin American and select European territories, and Pooja Nirmal Kant, overseeing sales in Asia and Central Eastern Europe.

Corus Studios' Original content team driving its slate of Lifestyle and Factual series is helmed by industry executives Colin Bohm, Executive Vice President of Content and Corporate Strategy, Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, longtime TV veterans Krista Look, Vice President, Original Content, Lifestyle, and Rachel Nelson, Vice President, Original Content, Scripted, Factual and Kids. Debbie Brown and Marni Goldman are Executives in Charge of Production for Food Network Canada. Maria Knight is an Executive in Charge of Production for The HISTORY Channel. Debbie Brown, Dora Fong, Lynne Carter, and Marni Goldman are Executives in Charge for HGTV Canada. Susan Alexander is an Executive in Charge for W Network.

Backroad Truckers and Rust Valley Restorers is produced by Mayhem Entertainment. Big Food Bucket List is produced by Lone Eagle Entertainment. Bryan's All In (WT) and Island of Bryan are produced by Si Entertainment. The Love Club and Great Chocolate Showdown are produced by Nikki Ray Media Agency. Buying the View is produced by Our House Media. Crime Beat is produced by The Global Television Network. Deadman's Curse is produced by Great Pacific Media. Making It Home With Kortney and Kenny and Trading Up With Mandy Rennehan is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment. Pamela's Cooking With Love (WT) and Pamela's Garden of Eden is produced by Fireworks Media Group. Pamela Anderson is represented by APA. Project Bakeover is produced by eOne. Canada. Rock Solid Builds is produced by Cineflix. Salvage Kings is produced by Media Headquarters. Sarah's Mountain Escape is produced by Insight Productions. Stitched is produced by FORTÉ Entertainment. Wall of Chefs is produced by Insight Productions.

For Corus Studios full catalogue of content available, visit www.corusstudios.com

Corus Studios is a division of Corus Entertainment.

About Corus Studios

Established in 2015, Corus Studios, a division of Corus Entertainment, is a premium content studio that develops, produces and distributes a wide array of original lifestyle, unscripted and factual content globally. Offering dynamic programming that entertains, informs and drives audiences across platforms, Corus Studios content is featured across Corus' suite of channels, including HGTV Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Food Network Canada, and SLICE™. To date, Corus Studios content has been sold in over 150 territories worldwide.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming services, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Paramount Global's Pluto TV, the world's leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

