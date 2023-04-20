CORUS STUDIOS AND MCGILLIVRAY ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH SCOTT MCGILLIVRAY

Corus Entertainment Also Renews Licensing of Income Property for Canadian Broadcast Across Linear, STACKTV, and PlutoTV

TORONTO, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Corus Studios and McGillivray Entertainment Media (MEM), the production company founded by Scott McGillivray, announced today a four-year production commitment and exclusivity deal. The commitment includes producing new series and seasons starring the HGTV Canada host, including Scott's Vacation House Rules, which starts production on Season 5 this month. The content will be exclusively distributed by Corus Studios and produced for HGTV Canada.

"Scott's contributions to HGTV Canada over the past 20 years have firmly established him as both a skilled television personality and producer," said Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios. "Scott is an exemplary study of how our Lifestyle talent can grow with Corus, as we share their expertise and passion with global audiences across multiple series and seasons of premium original content."

Corus Entertainment has also renewed its exclusive licensing of all eight seasons of Income Property for Canadian broadcast across linear, STACKTV, and PlutoTV. The long-running series, launched in 2008 on HGTV Canada, showcased McGillivray's real estate investment and contracting expertise, as he educated homeowners on how to renovate and list an income-generating home.

"MEM recently acquired full ownership of the Income Property library, comprising more than 150 episodes. We are excited that Canadians will now be able to watch the entire series across multiple platforms and look forward to what our extended partnership with Corus will bring," said Angela Jennings, President.

McGillivray's library of accessible, inspirational, and entertaining programming also includes Moving the McGillivrays (2016), Buyers Bootcamp with Scott McGillivray (2018), and the Corus Studios-distributed series Scott's Vacation House Rules (2020-Current), Scott's Own Vacation House Rules (2022), and Renovation Resort (2023). McGillivray also served as a judge on Canada's Handyman Challenge (2012-2014) and Home To Win (2015-2017), as well as a contributor on Family Home Overhaul (2020).

"Corus truly is a best-in-class partner, and this four-year commitment expands strategic opportunities for both MEM and our long-time broadcast partner," said Scott McGillivray, MEM CEO and HGTV Canada host. "We are thrilled to join Corus in blazing a bold path ahead, creating incredible content for audiences in Canada and around the world."

The renovation-competition series Renovation Resort, hosted by McGillivray alongside fellow HGTV Canada veteran Bryan Baeumler and produced by MEM, aired its season finale on April 16 with the full season now available to stream on STACKTV. Season 4 of Scott's Vacation House Rules, premieres Sunday, April 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Corus Studios' Original content team driving its slate of Lifestyle and Factual series is helmed by industry executives Colin Bohm, Executive Vice President of Content and Corporate Strategy, Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, longtime TV veterans Krista Look, Vice President, Original Content, Lifestyle, and Rachel Nelson, Vice President, Original Content, Scripted, Factual and Kids.

MEM's executive leadership team is led by Scott McGillivray, CEO, Angela Jennings, President, and Nanci MacLean, COO.

For Corus Studios full catalogue of content available, visit www.corusstudios.com

Corus Studios is a division of Corus Entertainment.

About Corus Studios

Established in 2015, Corus Studios, a division of Corus Entertainment, is a premium content studio that develops, produces and distributes a wide array of original lifestyle, unscripted and factual content globally. Offering dynamic programming that entertains, informs and drives audiences across platforms, Corus Studios content is featured across Corus' suite of channels, including HGTV Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Food Network Canada, and SLICE™. To date, Corus Studios content has been sold in over 150 territories worldwide.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming services, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Paramount Global's Pluto TV, the world's leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About MEM

Established in 2014, MEM is a leading factual, reality and lifestyle production company, creating high rated, original content for Canadian and U.S. broadcasters. MEM has produced a robust library of content distributed on multiple platforms in markets around the globe. Our strong development slate and accelerated investment continues to respond to the rapidly changing needs of broadcasters and streamers, resulting in expansive growth and reach to diverse audiences, worldwide. Our company is rooted in strong, foundational relationships with strategic partners, buyers, and creatives alike. MEM delivers beyond what is expected, and ensures its content meets the highest creative and industry standards.

