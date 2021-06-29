Corus Studios Adds New Greenlights Hoarder House Flippers and Pamela Anderson's Home Reno Project to its Growing Catalogue of Original Content

New International Deals Secured for Hit Titles Including Island of Bryan, Rock Solid Builds, Project Bakeover, Salvage Kings and More

Corus Studios Worldwide Sales Force Expands

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - On the heels of Corus Entertainment's upfront earlier this month, Corus Studios announces additional greenlights to their growing library of content with Hoarder House Flippers (6x60) and Pamela Anderson's Home Reno Project (working title) (8x60), totaling an outstanding 23 original series set to air in 2022. Further establishing Corus Studios as an international leader in premium lifestyle and unscripted series, the robust catalogue is represented with more than 125 new hours of content sold this quarter, leading to the expansion of the Corus Studios worldwide sales force, adding Leyla Formoso as Sales Representative for Latin America and select European territories.

"Corus Studios is invested in creating Canadian content that resonates with audiences around the globe," said Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios. "With the robust slate we've recently greenlit and the growing interest from buyers internationally, we've also grown our team with expertise from Leyla Formoso. These advancements only help further our goals in continuing to demonstrate the strength of Canadian talent and ideas in our content and bringing them to the worldwide stage."

Corus Studios' ever-expanding library continues to soar with new greenlights including Hoarder House Flippers featuring real estate investors who take on the most derelict hoarder spaces and completely transform them into gorgeous, money-making homes. Then, as announced yesterday, Corus Studios brings Pamela Anderson's Home Reno Project to audiences, following iconic screen star Pamela Anderson as she works to transforms her late grandmother's abandoned legacy property on the coast of Vancouver Island into a place she and her family can call home. Both series are set to premiere on HGTV Canada in 2022 and are available for international sale.

In the third quarter, new deals include HGTV Canada's #1 series* and top performer in the U.S. market, Island of Bryan / Renovation Island (Season 3 – 10x60), acquired by HGTV, owned by Discovery, Inc, along with Season 2 of both Scott's Vacation House Rules (13x60) and larger-than-life baking competition series, The Big Bake (18x60).

With its continued success in North America, Island of Bryan reaches more markets with sales to M6 in France who acquired Season 1 (15x60) and 2 (6x60), and Foxtel in Australia who have picked up Season 3 (10x60). HGTV Canada's #1 new freshman series*, Rock Solid Builds (Season 1 -10x60), makes its first sale overseas to Nine Network in Australia. Corus Studios' vast food slate expands down under with sales of The Big Bake (Season 1 - 18x60), Great Chocolate Showdown (Season 1- 8x60 and 2 – 8x60), and Project Bakeover (Season 1 – 10x60), which lands its first deal internationally to Foxtel. Quebecor Content has also picked up Project Bakeover (Season 1 – 10x60), while the Salvage Kings (Season 2 – 10x60) franchise grows, returning to Poland, Romania, Sweden, the Middle East and Africa on the A+E Networks UK channel, HISTORY, and in the UK on Sky HISTORY. The series also comes back to Benelux for Discovery.

To help facilitate the growing output of international sales, the Corus Studios worldwide sales team expands with the recent hire of Leyla Formoso as Sales Representative. Formoso brings 24 years of international sales, production, development, and acquisitions expertise to the role, including more than 10 years with Nelvana. Formoso joins Rita Carbone Fleury, who leads Worldwide Sales, further building opportunities and supporting in select European territories (France, Italy, Portugal, Spain) and enhancing sales in Latin America where her expertise reside. She will continue to oversee Latin American sales for Nelvana in addition to her new role with Corus Studios.

Corus Studios Original Content team driving its slate of Lifestyle and Factual series is helmed by industry executives Colin Bohm, Executive Vice President of Content and Corporate Strategy, Lisa Godfrey as Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, longtime TV veterans Krista Look (Director of Lifestyle) and Rachel Nelson (Director of Scripted and Factual). For Pamela Anderson's Home Reno Project, Marni Goldman is Executive in Charge of Production. Hoarder House Flippers, is produced by Anaïd Productions and Debbie Brown is Executive in Charge of Production. Worldwide sales for Corus Studios are brokered by Rita Carbone Fleury.

Corus Studios is a division of Corus Entertainment.

About Corus Studios

Established in 2015, Corus Studios, a division of Corus Entertainment, is a premium content studio that develops, produces and distributes a wide array of original lifestyle, unscripted and factual content globally. Offering dynamic programming that entertains, informs and drives audiences across platforms, Corus Studios content is featured across Corus' suite of channels, including HGTV Canada, HISTORY®, Food Network Canada, and SLICE™. To date, Corus Studios content has been sold in over 150 territories worldwide.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

