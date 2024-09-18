CORUS INTRODUCES: FLAVOUR NETWORK AND HOME NETWORK

"As Canada's largest independent broadcaster and leader in lifestyle content, we will continue to operate the country's biggest and most widely distributed lifestyle channels with the same expertise that built the foundation of the previous foreign brands in our market," said Troy Reeb, Co-CEO, Corus Entertainment. "Both Flavour Network and Home Network are thoughtfully curated new brands, built specifically for Canadian audiences. With robust, original programming and expanded licensing from the world's biggest lifestyle studios, these networks will deliver big audiences and unique opportunities for advertisers."

Canadian content drives the programming strategy across both networks, with 110.5 hours of premium originals commissioned by Corus confirmed for 2025/2026, including six titles currently in production and more in development. Corus Studios titles originally slated for Food Network Canada and HGTV Canada will air on the new lifestyle networks, including new seasons of Scott's Vacation House Rules and Pamela's Garden of Eden and Top 20 specialty entertainment series Renovation Resort.* Ahead of its Season 11 premiere this fall, Top 10 specialty entertainment program Top Chef Canada has been greenlit for Season 12 to air exclusively on Flavour Network.* New seasons of The Great Chocolate Showdown and Carnival Eats also join the 2025 lineup, along with Season 1 of Pamela Anderson's Pamela's Cooking with Love. Brand-new greenlights from a mix of new voices and proven stars include Building Baeumler with Bryan and Sarah Baeumler, Rentovation with Natalie Chong, Beer Budget Reno with Kristen Coutts, Life is Messy with Kortney Wilson and Kenny Brain, The Big Burger Battle with Andrew Phung, and a yet to be titled cross-country travelogue series focusing on beverages. Corus is also in development on new seasons of Rock Solid Builds, House of Ali, and a series with Sebastian Clovis' production company Shoots 'N Leaves.

Expanding the Flavour Network menu with boundary-pushing leaders from the food space are Chasing Flavor with Carla Hall, Adam Richman Eats Britain, and Andi Oliver's Fabulous Feasts. Chef icon Gordon Ramsay finds a new seat at the table in Canada with Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars and Gordon Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares, airing exclusively on Flavour Network. Great British Menu, The Great American Recipe, Morimoto's Sushi Master, Celebrity Family Food Battle, Dinner Budget Showdown, and Andrew Zimmern's Wild Game Kitchen also join the network. Special presentations of Chopped, Beat Bobby Flay, Alex Vs. America, Kids Baking Championship, and Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives will continue on Flavour Network into Spring 2025.

The Home Network family grows further with a diverse roster of acquired programming from around the world. The Home Edit experts, Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer, take on big challenges in Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, and Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis team up in Honest Renovations. Additional acquired programming includes Empty Nest Refresh, George Clarke's Amazing Spaces, Outrageous Homes with Laurence Llewelyn Bowen, Key to a Fortune, A Place in the Sun, Your Home Made Perfect, Selling Houses Australia, Dream Home, Interior Design Masters, and Grand Designs the Street. Home Network will feature encore presentations of some 2024 series into Spring 2025, including Home Town, House Hunters, Good Bones, My Lottery Dream Home, 100 Day Hotel, and Celebrity IOU.

Additional programming details and greenlights will be announced later this year, as well as the official launch of HomeNetwork.ca and FlavourNetwork.ca and supporting social channels. Flavour Network and Home Network will replace the current channel position of Food Network Canada and HGTV Canada in 2025. Customers can contact their service provider for more details. Flavour Network and Home Network will be available for free preview for two months, from January 3-February 28, 2025. Viewers will also be able to stream full episodes from both networks on STACKTV.

Sources:

*Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, A25-54, AMA(000), CDN SPEC COM ENG excluding sports, 3+ airings//Top Chef Canada: Fall'22 (Aug 29/22- Jan 1/23)//Renovation Resort: Spring'23 (Jan 2 – May 28/23)

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS

Follow Corus PR on X: @CorusPR

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 32 specialty television services, 38 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and social digital agency and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, Flavour Network and Home Network (launching soon), The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic and Global News, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is also the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator, producer and distributor through Corus Studios and Nelvana. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For media inquiries, please contact: Julie MacFarlane, Publicity Manager, Lifestyle Content & Corus Studios, Corus Entertainment, [email protected], 416-860-4876; Ashley Applebaum, Head of Network Communications, Trade & Affiliate Marketing, Corus Entertainment, [email protected], 416-860-4217