Corus Expands Canada's #1 Entertainment Show with Greenlight for ET Canada Weekend

"This is truly a 'pinch me' moment! I am so excited to be named host of ET Canada Weekend ," exclaimed Sangita Patel. "I love what I do, and it has been an incredible journey to get to this point. To be able to live my passion while breaking down barriers, I am truly grateful for this experience."

Since joining ET Canada in 2014, Sangita has been delivering entertainment news and travelling the globe to interview the biggest stars in Hollywood, including Julia Roberts, Dwayne Johnson, Viola Davis, George Clooney, Helen Mirren, and more. In 2019, Sangita was named as the face of COVERGIRL's Simply Ageless Collection, and continues to serve as Canada's COVERGIRL ambassador. Dedicated to utilizing her national platform to shine a light on organizations close to her heart, she is a supporter of Pathways to Education, Children's Wish and ONE Campaign. Most recently, Sangita spearheaded ET Canada's HELP INDIA broadcast special when India was battling the nation's worst COVID-19 crisis, bringing together some of the biggest names in entertainment to help raise over $135,000 for the Humanitarian Coalition's emergency response efforts.

"We are thrilled to be expanding the Entertainment Tonight Canada brand to include a special weekend edition premiering this fall," said Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios. "ET Canada is an entertainment powerhouse, with continued ratings success and a robust following on digital platforms. This show has been championing Canadian and international artists for the past 16 seasons and with this new space will have the opportunity to bring even more content to Canadian audiences with ET Canada Weekend with Sangita at the helm."

Sangita Patel has been upped to host ET Canada Weekend, while continuing to serve as entertainment reporter for ET Canada weeknights on Global. More details regarding the premiere of ET Canada Weekend coming soon.

ET Canada Weekend also presents new opportunities for brands to integrate with the nation's top destination for entertainment news amongst women 25-54. From on-air to digital, ET Canada offers a full-service suite of innovative integration opportunities with an in-house creative hub, massive reach, top talent, industry-leading insights, and next generation data. For more information on brand integrations, contact [email protected].

ET Canada will premiere its 17th season on Tuesday September 7, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on Global, hosted by Cheryl Hickey. For up-to-the-moment entertainment news, celebrity interviews and more, visit etcanada.com , and stream ET Canada live and on demand with STACKTV or the Global TV App.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models and at watch.globaltv.com.

About ET Canada

Entertainment Tonight Canada is a Canadian Screen Award-winning, nationally syndicated entertainment news program hosted by Cheryl Hickey. Along with Roz Weston, Sangita Patel, Carlos Bustamante Morgan Hoffman and Los Angeles reporter Keshia Chanté, ET Canada brings viewers closer to the stars with exclusive interviews and specials with the biggest celebrities in Hollywood.

About ET Canada Weekend

ET Canada Weekend is a weekly, one-hour syndicated entertainment news program hosted by Sangita Patel. Airing Saturday evenings on Global, ET Canada Weekend highlights the biggest news stories of the week, taking an in-depth look at the headlines captivating audiences across Canada.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

