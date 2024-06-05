CORUS ENTERTAINMENT'S SPECIALITY NETWORKS WELCOME BACK 16 RETURNING CANADIAN ORIGINAL SERIES, PLUS 18 NEW TITLES FOR 2024/25

Brand New Baeumler Series in Production, Plus New Seasons from HGTV Canada's Sebastian Clovis, Scott McGillivray, Debra Salmoni, Randy Spracklin, and More

Pamela Anderson Debuts Two Series Across HGTV Canada and Food Network Canada

Food Network Canada Serves Up Season 11 of Top Chef Canada this Fall

New Docu-Series Yukon Rescue and Four-Part Documentary Sounds Black Premiere on The HISTORY® Channel

Four-Part Original Movie Franchise, The Love Club Moms, Premieres on W Network

Nelvana Delivers Highly Anticipated New Animated Content, Including Barney's World and Millie Magnificent, to Corus' Kids Networks

Corus' Full 2024/25 Offering and Past Seasons Will Also be Available to Stream on STACKTV

Additional photography and complete series synopsis can be found here.

To share this release socially: https://bit.ly/3Re03IO

TORONTO, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Corus Entertainment announces its complete slate of Canadian original content to premiere across its specialty networks in 2024/25. The 34 new and returning titles include new seasons from HGTV Canada's most trusted home and design experts, new challenges from Food Network Canada's best competition series, new points of view from The HISTORY Channel®'s thoughtful docu-series and documentaries, and a fresh take on romantic comedy made-for-TV movies on W Network, plus new and beloved animated characters from Nelvana on Treehouse, YTV and Cartoon Network, appealing to families and kids of all ages. In total, Corus will deliver more than 295 episodes, movies, and specials, including 18 brand-new titles.

Clockwise: Pamela’s Cooking with Love, Don’t Hate Your House, Barney’s World, Yukon Rescue (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

"Corus maintains its leadership position within the Canadian original lifestyle and factual space with our schedule of new and returning titles. With our proven formats, top-tier stars, and premium storytelling, we deliver what Canadian audiences want to see across our expansive specialty portfolio," said Rachel Nelson, Vice President of Original Programming and Head of Corus Studios. "As our industry landscape evolves it's more important than ever to share Canadian stories as told by Canadian voices, and we believe that this lineup delivers just that."

Additional Corus content announcements were made this morning, including updates on new pickups for Corus' specialty networks. For the latest updates, visit www.corusent.com.

**MEDIA NOTE** See below for a complete breakdown of today's Corus Originals announcements. For full descriptions of new and returning original series across all networks please click here.

HGTV CANADA

Canada's #1 Lifestyle network*, HGTV Canada continues to be the home of real estate, renovation, and interior design. With four new Canadian Original series and eight returning, the network offers endless inspiration and education to audiences this upcoming broadcast year.

The Baeumlers are back as Bryan and Sarah start production on their new docu-follow series, Building Baeumler. In it, viewers will catch up with the couple as they navigate work and life following the successful launch of their Bahamas resort. Bryan and Sarah are determined to expand their evolving business and find their next big thing together. From surprising projects on the island to personal projects close to home – the Baeumlers offer an intimate look at their lives as they grow their individual and family ventures.

HGTV Canada introduces audiences to DIY designer, Kristen Coutts, in the new series Beer Budget Reno (working title). Filming this summer and casting now, Kristen delivers life-changing renos for people on a budget using money-saving hacks that transform outdated spaces into something fresh and functional. Also, in production for HGTV Canada, Rentovation helps long-term leasers upgrade and personalize their space. The new series shares innovative solutions and clever designs that provide forever-home vibes and stunning transformations. This fall, luxury designer Ali Budd delivers high-end reveals and big-budget renovations in House of Ali, Season 1.

The network's most anticipated original series return this fall with back-to-back premieres. Fan-favourites, Sebastian Clovis and Randy Spracklin bring heart, community, and tough renovations in Season 2 of Gut Job and Season 3 of Rock Solid Builds. The ensemble cast of Hoarder House Flippers, Season 2, take on new challenges with Mactar, Issa, and Khadim Mbaye in Montreal, Heather and Nathan Porteous in Winnipeg, and a new set of flippers, Deidre Ritsche and Stephanie Bradt, from Windsor. Brother-sister duo, Billy Pearson and Carolyn Wilbrink, bring modern design to dated properties in Season 3 of Farmhouse Facelift, while the Scott Brothers return with new episodes of Don't Hate Your House, Season 1. Canadian icon Pamela Anderson is back this winter and building on her terms in Season 2 of Pamela's Garden of Eden. While this spring, Scott McGillivray and Debra Salmoni return for Season 6 of Scott's Vacation House Rules, and Scott teams up with Bryan Baeumler again in Season 2 of the Top 20 specialty entertainment program, Renovation Resort.**

Launching today, HGTV Canada Hotline is here to help. The weekly digital series, available through HGTV Canada's social media platforms and hgtv.ca, offers how-to advice from Canada's home authority. The brand's creators – experts in a diverse range of fields – answer viewer on topics big and small - from DIY projects, to organizational hacks, to financial real estate advice.

FOOD NETWORK CANADA

Canada's #2 Lifestyle network*, Food Network Canada, features big stars, big eats, and big challenges in 2024/2025. The Top 10 specialty entertainment program***, Top Chef Canada returns for an epic Season 11 this fall with host Eden Grinshpan, judges Chef Mark McEwan, Mijune Pak, David Zilber, and Janet Zuccarini, and 10 all-new chef competitors from across Canada. Hollywood star, Pamela Anderson is joined in the kitchen by renowned chefs as she explores her passion for plant-based food and sets the table for intimate dinner parties with her friends and family in Pamela's Cooking with Love, premiering next year. The Big Bake and Great Chocolate Showdown both return with new episodes this upcoming broadcast year, and Noah Cappe is back in Season 10 of Carnival Eats.

THE HISTORY CHANNEL

The HISTORY® Channel, a Top 10 specialty network* and destination for behind-the-scenes storytelling, premieres five new Canadian Original titles in 2024/2025. Brand-new series Yukon Rescue follows emergency response teams in Canada's rugged north as they navigate extreme weather conditions, structure fires, avalanches, flash floods, spreading wildfires, and more to keep their communities safe.

The four-part documentary, Sounds Black, traces the origins and impact of Black Music in Canada. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Cazhhmere, with contributions from luminaries such as Kardinal Offishall, Jully Black, Fefe Dobson, Maestro Fresh Wes, Deborah Cox, Keisha Chante and more, the series explores Black Canadian music from its tangled diasporic roots to its international dominance. Kru Williams and Adam Palmer's adrenaline-fueled hunt for gold and Taylor Starr and father Don Froese's search for truth continue in Season 2 of Deadman's Curse premiering this fall. Then, Mike, Connor, and Avery are back at the wheel in Season 5 of Rust Valley Restorers. The network delves into the paranormal with Season 1 of Repossessed, featuring a team dedicated to finding and authenticating haunted objects and intervening when the spirit won't let go.

W NETWORK

Another Top 10 specialty network*, W Network is known for its popular offering of romantic made-for-TV movies, and starting to rollout early 2025 is the next chapter in The Love Club movie franchise, The Love Club Moms. The four-part original movie franchise, produced by Nikki Ray Media Agency, follows the romantic lives of four strong, successful women – Ashley Newbrough (Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance), Rebecca Dalton (Nurses), Genelle Williams (Family Law), and Nazneen Contractor (Children Ruin Everything) – as they juggle motherhood with trying to find their happily ever after. The Love Club Moms also stars Ryan Bruce (Let Him Go), Corey Sevier (Take Me Back For Christmas), Mark Taylor (Beyond Black Beauty), and Joseph Cannata (A Perfect Match).

KIDS

CARTOON NETWORK



Nelvana's award-winning short film Jelly will be making its official primetime debut this September on Cartoon Network. An inspirational modern fairy tale, Jelly explores the delicate balance between pursuing one's passion of expressive art versus treading the financially murky waters of a soul-sucking factory job.

TREEHOUSE



Treehouse, the #1 overall Kids Specialty network with K2-11 and K2-5****, this Fall welcomes the much talked about and eagerly-awaited new series, Barney's World, co-produced by Mattel Television and Nelvana. The CG-animated series is set in the local playground, where Barney is joined by dinos Billy and Baby Bop and their three kid best friends. Throughout silly and imaginative adventures together, Barney helps kids explore big preschool emotions and shows them how to love themselves, others, and their community.

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go! continues to delight kids with Season 28 pulling into Treehouse this year, plus a brand new one-hour holiday special, Thomas & Friends: "The Christmas Letter Express" All Engines Go!, where Percy rushes to deliver a letter so the child's Christmas Wish comes true.

Coming later this year to Treehouse is Millie Magnificent from Nelvana, inspired by the best-selling books by Ashley Spires and Nelvana's award-winning short film The Most Magnificent Thing. Millie Magnificent follows avid creator, problem-solver, and innovator Millie Sparks. With a load of determination and spark of imagination, Millie and her 'creato-crew' – best friends Ben and Maya and Millie's adorable dog Wallace – strive to find the most magnificent solutions to their neighborhood's challenges.

Also this fall, new episodes of Builder Brother's Dream Factory GEAR UP and GET IT DONE on Treehouse. See more of twin brothers, Drew and Jonathan, a pair of regular kids who use their extraordinary imagination, creativity, grit and heart to help friends and solve problems by dreaming big – really big – sometimes too big! Vida The Vet™, produced by Spin Master Entertainment, also returns with new episodes, following ten-year-old Vida, an animal doctor who nurtures the charming and silly woodland creatures who live outside her home.

YTV

Zokie of Planet Ruby premieres this Fall on YTV, the #1 Commercial Kids Specialty network with K6-11.***** Ruby Studebaker and her alien BFF Zokie Sparkleby film their adventures around the town of Tres Leches. Along with their con-man friend Earl the squirrel, Ruby teaches Zokie about Earth, while Zokie tries to control his unpredictable alien powers.

Sources:

* Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, SP24 STD (Jan1-Apr14/24) – Confirmed data, AMA(000), A25-54 unless otherwise noted, CDN SPEC COM ENG, M-Su 2a-2a

** Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, SP'23 (Jan 2- May 28/23) – Confirmed data, 3+ airings, AMA(000), A25-54 unless otherwise noted, CDN SPEC COM ENG excluding sports stations

*** Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, FL'22 (Aug 29/22 - Jan 1/23) – Confirmed data, 3+ airings, AMA(000), A25-54 unless otherwise noted, CDN SPEC COM ENG excluding sports stations

**** Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, SP24 STD (Jan1-Apr14/24) – Confirmed data, AMA(000), CDN SPEC ENG Kids Networks, K2-11, K2-5, M-Su 2a-2a

***** Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, SP24 STD (Jan1-Apr14/24) – Confirmed data, AMA(000), CDN SPEC COM ENG Kids Networks, K6-11, M-Su 2a-2a

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

Follow Corus PR on X (formally Twitter): @CorusPR | #CorusUpfront

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Julie MacFarlane, Publicity Manager, Lifestyle, Factual and Corus Studios, Corus Entertainment, 416.860.4876, [email protected]; Stacey Grimshaw, Sr. Publicity Manager, Drama, Nelvana and Streaming, Corus Entertainment, 416.479.6082, [email protected]