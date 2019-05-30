Corus Entertainment's Powerful Specialty Portfolio Announces Lineup of 2019-2020 Orders

Corus Specialty Networks Dominate, Claiming Five of the Top 10 Specialty Stations and the Top 5 Kids Channels

W Network and Showcase Deliver Heavy-Hitting Dramas and Thrillers: Batwoman, Pearson, Nancy Drew, Katy Keene, Pennyworth, Party of Five and Swamp Thing

Returning Seasons of Standout Scripted Hits Include:

Supergirl, Charmed, Outlander, The Good Fight, The Sinner, Legacies and More

Lifestyle Slate Boasts the Best in Unscripted Series:

A Very Brady Renovation, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Christina on the Coast, Cupcake Championship and Holiday Wars

Corus' Leading Suite of Children's Networks Introduce a Spin-Off of The Loud House: Los Casagrandes, New Series Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs, the Milestone 50th Season of Sesame Street and More

For additional photography and press kit material visit: http://www.corusent.com

To share this release socially visit: http://bit.ly/2K8GHDq

TORONTO, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment announced today its vast lineup of gripping new titles and returning smash-hits for the 2019-2020 broadcast season. The indisputable frontrunner in Canada's specialty landscape, Corus owns five of the Top 10 channels* including W Network, Showcase, HISTORY®, HGTV Canada and YTV – more than any other broadcaster. Since its launch earlier this spring, Adult Swim ranks in the Top 10 among male millennials****. Claiming the Top 5 kids channels*****, the company continues to be the prominent leader across its impressive suite of children's networks as well. This announcement follows Corus' unveiling of 40 new and returning Canadian original series earlier this morning.



"As the authority in premium entertainment and family-friendly content, proudly owning half of the Top 10 networks and the Top 5 kids brands, our powerful roster of specialty programming entertains viewers across the country, bringing in massive audiences," said Daniel Eves, Senior Vice President, Specialty Networks, Corus Entertainment. "We look forward to continuing this momentum as we showcase buzz-worthy dramas with breakout stars, fascinating unscripted lifestyle series, fan-favourite hits and lively kids series this year."

Corus Entertainment presents its 2019-2020 slate of new series across its specialty networks below. A full list of returning programming is available here.



DRAMA

W Network

Ranked as the #1 entertainment specialty network for the second year in a row*******, W Network continues to bring in massive audiences, bolstered by its recent partnership with Hallmark Channel. This year, the network secures blockbuster series including ensemble drama Pearson, executive produced by Suits creator and executive producer Aaron Korsh, Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene, iconic detective series Nancy Drew, and family drama Party of Five.

The network also brings back new seasons of hits including the #1 entertainment specialty program with women 25-54 and the most-watched series on the network Outlander**, high-school football drama All American, as well as Charmed, ranking in the Top 5**, and The Good Fight, which ranks in the Top 20 this spring***.

Hallmark Year-Round Seasonal Stunts – (2019/2020)

To kick-off the channel partnership between W Network and Hallmark Channel, the "Countdown to Christmas" programming stunt launched and propelled the network to claim the spot of the #1 specialty network in Canada during its airing, and the #1 most watched network on weekends, surpassing conventional and sports******. The amazing success W Network has seen with Hallmark Channel content extends beyond Christmas and continues all year round to deliver movies every weekend and heartwarming, feel-good seasonal stunts.



Pearson – NEW SERIES – (August 2019)

Powerhouse lawyer Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) leaves New York behind to take on the city of Chicago in this unique spinoff of the long-running hit legal drama, Suits. The former managing partner of Pearson Specter Litt is determined to make a difference in the Windy City as she navigates the corrupt and intimidating world of Chicago politics.



Nancy Drew – NEW SERIES – (Fall 2019)

Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) is a brilliant teenaged detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine – until her mother's untimely death derails Nancy's college plans. Devastated by her mother's passing, Nancy swears off crime-solving while crossing off the days until she can re-apply to college. But when a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself a prime suspect in the crime, along with a group of other teens present at the scene: Nancy's nemesis from high school, George Fan (Leah Lewis); A rich girl with a mysterious past, Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani); Nancy's secret boyfriend, Ned "Nick" Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), and amiable burnout Ace (Alex Saxon). In addition, Scott Wolf plays Carson Drew, Nancy's father.



Katy Keene (13x60) – NEW SERIES – (Winter/Spring 2020)

A Riverdale spinoff, Katy Keene follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene, singer/songwriter Josie McCoy, performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger, and "It Girl" Pepper Smith — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City together.



Party of Five (10x60) – NEW SERIES – (Winter/Spring 2020)

Party of Five follows the five Acosta children - Emilio, Lucia, Beto, Valentina and baby Rafael - as they navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported to Mexico. The series stars Brandon Larracuente as Emilio, Emily Tosta as Lucia, Niko Guardado as Beto and Elle Paris Legaspi as Valentina.



Showcase

As one of Canada's Top 5 specialty networks*, Showcase debuts a super heroine programming block with standout series Batwoman starring Ruby Rose, paired with fan-favourite Supergirl, and also introduces DC origin stories Pennyworth and from executive producer James Wan (Aquaman), Swamp Thing.

Showcase also holds a number of Top 20 ranked entertainment specialty programs including The Sinner**, executive produced by Jessica Biel, Legacies***, Roswell, New Mexico***, Supergirl**, and The Magicians***, all returning for new seasons in addition to Marvel's Runaways, and the final season of Mr. Robot.

Batwoman (13x60) – NEW SERIES – (Fall 2019)

Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, a highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city's criminal resurgence. But don't call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a saviour, Kate must overcome her own demons before becoming Gotham's new symbol of hope.



Swamp Thing (10x60mins) – NEW SERIES – (Fall 2019)

Swamp Thing follows Abby Arcane as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe. Based on characters from DC created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson.



Pennyworth (10x60) – NEW SERIES – (Fall 2019)

This DC origin story follows Bruce Wayne's legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth, a former British SAS soldier who forms a security company and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne, who's not yet Bruce's billionaire father, in 1960s London.



Star Wars: The Last Jedi – MOVIE BROADCAST PREMIERE – (December 2019)

Having taken her first steps into a larger world in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), Rey continues her epic journey with Finn, Poe and Luke Skywalker in the next chapter of the saga.



ABC Spark



ABC Spark, a millennial-focused network, anchors its schedule with two new series this winter/spring including drama Motherland: Fort Salem and half-hour comedy Everything's Gonna Be Okay. Also joining the network this year are returning series Siren, The Bold Type, grown-ish and new episodes of Good Trouble.



Motherland: Fort Salem (10x60) – NEW SERIES (Winter/Spring 2020)

Set in an alternate America where witches ended their persecution over 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the government to fight for their country, Motherland: Fort Salem follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into early deployment. In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped, with the more dominant women on the front lines fighting looming terrorist threats that are familiar to our world – but with supernatural tactics and weapons. The series stars Ashley Nicole Williams, Jessica Sutton, Taylor Hickson, Demetria McKinney and Amalia Holm.



Everything's Gonna Be Okay – (10x30) – NEW SERIES (Winter/Spring 2020)

From Please Like Me creator, writer and star Josh Thomas, the half-hour comedy Everything's Gonna Be Okay introduces Nicholas (Josh Thomas), a neurotic 25-year-old visiting his single dad and two teenage half-sisters, one of whom is on the autism spectrum. He hasn't been particularly present in his siblings' lives, but when their dad reveals that he is terminally ill, the girls have to cope with not only a devastating loss but also the realization that Nicholas is the one who will have to rise to the occasion, move in and hold it all together.

ADULT SWIM

After a hugely successful launch this April, Adult Swim quickly became a Top 10 specialty station for male millennials and a Top 20 specialty station for A18-49****. The newly launched network delivers an exciting new series from the DC Universe, Harley Quinn, voiced by Kaley Cuoco this fall/winter.

In addition, new seasons of fan-favourite animated adult series are scheduled this fall including Mr. Pickles, Bob's Burgers, Emmy Award®-winning series Robot Chicken, Family Guy and the long-awaited season four of acclaimed series Rick and Morty, with voice cast: Justin Roiland (Adventure Time), Sarah Chalke (Scrubs), Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live), and Spencer Grammer (Greek).



Harley Quinn – NEW SERIES – (Fall 2019/Winter 2020)

Harley Quinn has finally broken things off once and for all with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City in this half-hour adult animated action-comedy series. The series features Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy and a whole cast of heroes and villains, old and new, from the DC Universe.

LIFESTYLE

HGTV Canada



HGTV Canada leads home renovation, real estate, interior design and DIY programming with highly-anticipated, star-studded series including nostalgic new show A Very Brady Renovation. The series follows the restoration of the infamous Brady Bunch house featuring several of the original cast members. Joining the schedule this year, popular home renovation series Extreme Makeover: Home Edition returns with network stars overhauling a home for a family in need. HGTV Canada also delivers a new competition series, Rock the Block where four home renovation experts will each overhaul identical properties and transform them into custom dream homes.

Home Town, the #2 program on HGTV Canada this spring*** returns, alongside the #1 show on HGTV Canada this fall, Flip or Flop**, and a new season of Hidden Potential.

Christina on the Coast (8x60) – NEW SERIES – (Summer 2019)

Christina on the Coast highlights Christina as she gives clients luxe spaces filled with distinctive design elements and cool SoCal style. Christina starts each episode cruising along the Pacific Coast Highway in a top-down convertible, celebrating a new life that started with her engagement and wedding to Ant Anstead, star of the MotorTrend series Wheeler Dealers. The series also features the couple's search to find a perfect home for their growing family. The season also includes a special episode where Christina and Ant give their pool a full makeover and transform their backyard into an outdoor paradise. A refreshing oasis with a tube water slide, outdoor kitchen, bar and hot tub is just the beginning of a spectacular outdoor haven.



A Very Brady Renovation (4x60) – NEW SERIES – (September 2019)

A Very Brady Renovation will feature a full-scale overhaul of the world-famous Brady Bunch house in Los Angeles. HGTV will execute a show-stopping transformation by adding 2,000 square feet to its original footprint—all without compromising its instantly recognizable street view. The house will be replicated to include the floating staircase, the orange-and-green kitchen and the kids Jack-n-Jill bathroom.

Rock the Block (4x60) – NEW SERIES – (Fall 2019)

Four of HGTV's brightest home renovation experts will square off in the network's newest competition series, Rock the Block. With just four weeks and $150,000 each, Leanne Ford (Restored by the Fords), Jasmine Roth (Hidden Potential), Mina Starsiak (Good Bones) and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab) will take identical suburban properties—located side-by-side in the Greater Los Angeles Area—and morph them into extraordinary custom dream homes. Hosted by Property Brothers star and real estate expert Drew Scott, the series will spotlight the power reno professionals as they infuse the houses with their distinctive signature style. The HGTV star who adds the most value to her home will claim victory and bragging rights.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (10x60) – NEW SERIES – (Winter 2020)

Television's highest-rated home renovation series of all time—Extreme Makeover: Home Edition—is coming to HGTV. While it has not yet revealed the cast for the new episodes, HGTV will showcase its own superstar experts in the weekly race to complete a custom, whole home renovation for one deserving family.

Food Network Canada

The country's premium destination for all things cuisine, Food Network Canada debuts competitive series Cupcake Championship hosted by Kardea Brown and adds new holiday-themed competition program Holiday Wars to complement its standout slate of over 100 hours of new holiday and Halloween programming this fall.

Hit Halloween programming returning later this year includes Halloween Wars - the #1 program on the network last fall and ranking in the Top 15 entertainment specialty series**- hosted by Jonathan Bennett, and Halloween Baking Championship. After a highly successful run of Buddy vs. Duff this spring, ranking in the Top 10 specialty entertainment programs***, the network sees the return of famous cake creator Duff Goldman as co-host of a new season of Kids Baking Championship. This fall, Rachael Ray is back with a new season of 30 Minute Meals.

Cupcake Championship (4x60) – NEW SERIES – (Fall 2019)

Hosted by Kardea Brown, the obsession with cupcake artistry reaches new heights as four of the best cupcake designers battle it out in two rounds for cupcake supremacy and a sweet $10,000 prize.

Holiday Wars (4x60) – NEW SERIES – (Fall 2019)

It's a brand-new holiday season competition packed with tons of holiday cheer! In Holiday Wars, three teams of master cake and sugar artists face off in two challenges to create mind-blowing holiday displays that are as festive as they are delicious. At the end of the battle, one team will jingle all the way home with the grand prize.

Slice

Growing year-to-year among key demos including millennials********, Slice™ is the home of big personalities, luxurious living, and superior unscripted lifestyle programming, welcoming the exciting reboot of the '90s hit series Blind Date this fall.

As the exclusive broadcaster for the top performing The Real Housewives franchise, and the destination where loyal fans can get this content first, The Real Housewives of Orange Country returns with new episodes. Fans can also expect new seasons of the hugely popular series Below Deck in 2019.

Blind Date – NEW SERIES – (Coming Soon)

Dating has always been an awkward, contentious, sexy, and hilarious adventure. However, the magic of a blind date has gone away, replaced by the algorithms of dating apps, which have eroded dating into a casual meet-up to exchange preconceived notions. Sometimes you're better off just going in blind.



HISTORY®

One of the country's Top 10 specialty channels for fall* and the go-to destination for factual content, HISTORY® delivers two new series including The Strongest Man in History, and the reboot of longstanding series Ax Men with Axmen Reborn coming early this fall.



After the massively successful sixth season of The Curse of Oak Island affirmed it as the #1 series for all of specialty**, the series returns for a seventh season later this year. Also returning to the network this fall is a new season of premium scripted drama Project Bluebook, one of the Top 10 specialty entertainment programs this spring***.

The Strongest Man in History (8x60) – NEW SERIES – (Fall 2019)

Four of the strongest men in the world, Eddie Hall, Brian Shaw, Robert Oberst, and Nick Best, reach back through time - seeking out history's most legendary strongmen, celebrating their feats of strength, and dispelling the mythology of their beloved sport. Each week, they will travel to a different destination, separating fact from fiction, evaluating the feasibility of these supposed legends, and then (whether they're true or not), they will attempt to crush them.

Axmen Reborn (10x60) – NEW SERIES – (Fall 2019)

The logging families of the Pacific Northwest have been torn apart since the long-running series Ax Men. Untimely deaths and a changing economic landscape have threatened family businesses. For this new generation of loggers, now is the time to start wielding the ax as the timber industry is on the upswing again and the old guard is looking for redemption.

National Geographic

National Geographic is Canada's home to compelling, award-winning content and the network continues to push boundaries with premium travelogue series Gordon Ramsay: Unchartered this fall. The popular series Running Wild with Bear Grylls featuring celebrity guests such as Brie Larson and Kristen Bell finds a new home on National Geographic and debuts a new season of highly acclaimed series Genius: Aretha Franklin. Later this year, a reboot of fan-favourite series Brain Games with new host, Keegan-Michael Key joins the schedule.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (6x60) – NEW SERIES – (August 2019)

The world's most charismatic Chef, Gordon Ramsay turns adventurer to travel the globe discovering the local cultures behind food. He'll visit the out of the way places that tourists don't find in locations lie Peru, Morocco, Laos, New Zealand, Hawaii and Alaska.

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (6x60) – NEW SERIES – (November 2019)

National Geographic is now the new home of the wildly popular hit series Running Wild with Bear Grylls, slated to premiere this fall. The new season, which includes a new celebrity lineup of adventurers, will transport viewers across remote locations in the U.S. and around the world, including the jagged cliffs of Sardinia, a massive glacier in Iceland, the deep jungles and remote islands of Panama, and the deserts and canyons of Arizona. Celebrities will push beyond their limits to see if they can endure the harsh landscapes in their high-octane, action-based, fear-tackling journeys. The intrepid cast members will face their deepest fears and confront everything from wild animals to rock repelling as they journey through some of the world's most unforgiving wildernesses.



Brain Games (8x60) – NEW SERIES – (December 2019)

In Brain Games, new host Keegan-Michael Key (Friends From College) will investigate mind-bending questions with the help of Hollywood's biggest stars. Joining Key on stage in front of the live studio audience, world-famous mentalist Lior Surchard will assist with brain games and challenges for the celebrity guests. Meanwhile, field correspondent and science communicator Cara Santa Maria will take the cerebral challenges on the road and put everyday people across America to the test. With insight from some of the world's leading neuroscientists, engineers and brain experts, we explore the "why" behind the "wow."

KIDS

YTV



YTV, a Top 10 ranking specialty network for adults 25-54* and the #1 kids channel for K6-11***** debuts new series Los Casagrandes, a spinoff of hit The Loud House which is also returning for a new season. In addition, the revival of pop-culture sensation series All That, and competition series America's Most Musical Family join the family-friendly schedule.



Also coming this fall, YTV delivers new episodes of SpongeBob Squarepants and the 2D-animated series based on the popular ninja team, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.



Los Casagrandes (20x30) – NEW SERIES – (Fall 2019)

The Casagrandes, a spinoff of animated hit The Loud House, follows Lincoln Loud's friend Ronnie Anne and her extended family, the Casagrandes, living together in the big city and exploring the endless possibilities urban life has to offer.

All That (13x30) – NEW SERIES – (Fall 2019)

Pop-culture phenomenon All That is returning for a new generation of kids. The new weekly sketch-comedy series will showcase an all-new cast of kids, with original cast members such as Kel Mitchell, Josh Server and Lori Beth Denberg making special appearances. Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will be serving as executive producers.

America's Most Musical Family (wt) (12x30) – NEW SERIES – (Fall 2019)

This brand-new competition series, produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation, and Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman (So You Think You Can Dance), follows the nationwide search for the most talented family in America.

TELETOON

The destination for the best in animation, TELETOON, welcomes exciting new series Infinity Train, comedy series Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs for fall 2019 and Thundercats Roar coming in 2020. Giving viewers a glimpse into the life of a teen superhero, new episodes of popular series Teen Titans Go! return to the programming slate as well as best friend series Apple & Onion.

Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs (26x15) – NEW SERIES – (Fall 2019)

Best friends Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm are back in this quarter-hour animated comedy series, Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs! Warner Bros. Animation takes you beyond Bedrock to The Crags, a vast land that is as dangerous and wild as the dinosaurs that inhabit it. Whenever they get the chance, Pebbles, Bamm-Bamm and Dino head to the open wilderness, helping new friends, fighting new enemies and learning about life through their endless crazy adventures.

Infinity Train – NEW SERIES – (2019)

With a groundswell of fan support of the original short created through the Cartoon Network's global Artist Program, this mystery adventure created by Owen Dennis follows a precocious young girl named Tulip who finds herself on a train full of infinite worlds and tries to find her way home. Infinity Train will debut this year.

Thundercats Roar (52x15) – NEW SERIES – (2020)

The iconic ThunderCats return in an all-new animated series with fresh designs, storytelling and all-new adventures on Third Earth.

TREEHOUSE

The country's #1 preschool network, (K2-5)***** Treehouse brings back the much-loved puppy named Blue for the new interactive series Blue's Clues & You!. Returning programming includes a new season of Thomas & Friends, on his global adventure visiting Italy and Brazil, and Sesame Street celebrates the milestone 50th season of the longstanding children's program, featuring iconic characters viewers know and love like Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Big Bird.

The channel also welcomes new episodes of live-action series Ryan's Mystery Playdate, as well as the playful Peppa Pig, and Sunny Day.

Blue's Clues & You! – (20x30) – NEW SERIES – (Fall 2019)

In Blue's Clues & You!, beloved puppy Blue invites viewers to join her and the new live-action host, Broadway star Josh Dela Cruz, on a clue-led adventure to solve a daily puzzle. With each signature paw print, Blue identifies clues in her animated world that propel the story and inspires viewers to interact with the action. Premiering this fall, the series features all-new CG animation and updates to favourite characters.

DISNEY CHANNEL CANADA

Disney Channel Canada highlights new series Gabby Duran and Unsittables this fall along with four returning series and episodes such as Coop and Cami Ask the World, Star Wars Resistance, Raven's Home, Rapunzel's Tangled Adventures, and coming 2020 new movie, Zombies 2.

On Disney Junior, a new season of animated series Mickey and the Roadster Racers, featuring celebrated character Mickey Mouse, returns this fall along with six returning seasons and episodes of network hits including Puppy Dog Pals, T.O.T.S., Fancy Nancy, Muppet Babies, PJ Masks, and Vampirina.

Gabby Duran and the Unsittables – NEW SERIES – (Fall 2019)

Gabby Duran constantly feels like she's living in the shadows of her uber-polished, successful mother and whip-smart younger sister. She finally finds her moment to shine when she inadvertently lands an out-of-this-world job to babysit an unruly group of very important extraterrestrial children who are hiding out on earth with their families, disguised as everyday kids. Fearless and unapologetically bold, Gabby steps up to the challenge to protect these youngsters and their secret identities, and prove she's the best babysitter in the galaxy.

Zombies 2 – NEW MOVIE – (2020)

Zombies introduced Zed, a zombie football player, and Addison, a human cheerleader, who united their respective communities in the town of Seabrook. Zombies 2 begins after last year's groundbreaking semester at Seabrook High, as a new group of outsiders — mysterious werewolves — threaten the newfound unity and cause a rift between Zed and Addison.

Sources:

Numeris PPM data, Total Canada, AMA(000), A25-54 unless otherwise noted. Millennials=A23-38, Male Millennials=M23-38

*FL'18 (Aug 27 – Dec 30/18), M-Su 2a-2a, station rank based on CDN COM ENG Spec + Dig

**FL'18 (Aug 27 – Dec 30/18), program rank based on 3 + airings, CDN COM ENG Spec + Dig - excluding sports

***SP'19 STD (Dec 31/18 – Apr 28/19), program rank based on 3 + airings, CDN COM ENG Spec + Dig - excluding sports

****Adult Swim (Apr 1 – Apr 28/19), M-Su 2a-2a, CDN COM ENG Spec + Dig

*****FL'18 (Aug 27 – Dec 30/18), M-Su 2a-2a, station rank based on CDN ENG Kids Networks, K2-11 unless otherwise noted

******Hallmark Countdown to Christmas on W(Oct 29/18 – Dec 23/18)Ind. 2+, A25-54, F25-54, A18-49, F18-49 and A18-34, full day station rank based on M-Su 2a-2a, CDN COM ENG Spec + Dig\\Weekend station rank based on Sa-Su 2a-2a 8 week average, CDN COM ENG Spec + Dig + National Conventional Networks

*******W Network, FL'18 (Aug 27 – Dec 30/18) vs. FL17 (Aug 28 – Dec 31/17), M-Su 2a-2a, station rank based on CDN COM ENG Spec + Dig excluding sports

********Slice, FL18 (Aug 27 – Dec 30/18), vs FL17(Aug 28 – Dec 31/17), M-Su 2a-2a, "Key Demos"=A25-54, F25-54, A18-49, F18-49

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

Follow Corus PR on Twitter: @CorusPR | #CorusUpfront

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 37 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is also an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For further information: Catrina Jaricot, Senior Publicity Manager, Lifestyle Content, Corus Entertainment, 416.479.6397, catrina.jaricot@corusent.com; Stacey Grimshaw, Senior Publicity Manager, Drama, Kids and Nelvana, Corus Entertainment, 416.479.7000 ex. 233196, stacey.grimshaw@corusent.com

Related Links

http://www.corusent.com

