CORUS ENTERTAINMENT'S COMPLETE PORTFOLIO OF PREMIUM NETWORKS ARE NOW AVAILABLE THROUGH EASTLINK

All 33 Networks are Available Again to Eastlink Subscribers, Including Showcase, W Network, Food Network Canada, The HISTORY Channel®, and HGTV Canada

TORONTO, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment Inc., together with Eastlink, announce today that all 33 Corus channels will be available through Eastlink, beginning June 6. The broadcaster's fulsome roster of premium content spans drama, comedy, kids, factual, lifestyle, and reality series. Subscribers will once again have access to multi-season hits like Curse of Oak Island, Survivor, and Celebrity IOU, and can catch-up on this year's most buzzed about titles like Ted, Spring Baking Championship, and Elsbeth. Subscribers will also be able to watch Corus' recently announced 2024/2025 programming lineup, which include new seasons of Rock Solid Builds, Top Chef Canada, Alone, and new Hallmark Channel programming on W Network. Plus brand-new titles Hysteria!, Matlock, and the new Bryan and Sarah Baeumler series, Building Baeumler.

Pictured left to right: Bryan’s All In, Alone, Elsbeth, and Ted (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

"We are excited for Eastlink subscribers to once again have access to our large portfolio of premium content" said Greg McLelland, Executive Vice-President and Chief Revenue Officer, Corus Entertainment. "Our goal has always been to deliver our networks to as many Canadians as possible. The customizable subscriptions, including theme packs unique to Eastlink, will allow their customers to reconnect with Corus' strong brands and hit series."

"Providing a great experience and the flexibility for our customers to choose what best suits their needs is at the heart of everything we do," says Jeff Gillham, Eastlink, CEO. "Customers who enjoy Corus channel content have been asking for us to carry these channels, which is why we've been working closely with Corus to make that happen. We're very happy to have accomplished that."

Eastlink TV customers can access Corus Channels through brand new Corus Theme Packs, which will offer a wide range of flexible package options. For more details, visit eastlink.ca or call 1-888-345-1111.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and technology and media services. Corus is an internationally renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About Eastlink:

Eastlink is a proud Canadian, family-owned technology and communications company. Powered by state-of-the-art fibre optic and mobile networks and driven by its core spirit of entrepreneurialism, Eastlink delivers world-class communications services, including high speed internet, mobile, TV, phone, data services, security and smart home solutions to residential, business and public sector customers in seven provinces across Canada and Bermuda. Recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, Eastlink shares local and regional stories on Community TV about the people, places and events that shape the communities it serves.

