CORUS ENTERTAINMENT RELEASES A 'BEAUTIFALL' LINEUP OF KIDS PROGRAMMING JUST IN TIME FOR THE BACK TO SCHOOL SEASON

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Ace the back-to-school season with Corus Entertainment's unstoppable autumn lineup from top kids' networks, YTV, Treehouse, Cartoon Network, and Disney Channels, featuring the latest animated and live-action premieres, fan-favourite returning seasons, and non-stop antics airing all fall long. Plus, catch up after class with episodes airing live and on-demand across TELETOON+ and STACKTV.

YTV

The animated series, Big Nate, launches September 2 at 11:30 a.m. PT/ET following a sixth-grade kid who has a never-ending need to prove his awesomeness to the world. Whether he is dealing with disasters at home or detention at school, Nate Wright is no stranger to struggle. Luckily, he is able to express himself through the world of cartoons that he creates. Charming, mischievous, and a magnet for misadventure – trouble is always fun when Nate is around. Just ask his friends!

Also this fall, YTV delivers the thrilling final chapter of The Hardy Boys with the mystery unravelling every Monday leading up to the finale on September 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. You can also catch new episodes of Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, The Croods Family Tree, Dragons: The Nine Realms, SpongeBob SquarePants, Monster High and Popularity Papers on the network. As a bonus, bookworms can find an exclusive YTV edition of the first book of Popularity Papers, Research for the Social Improvement and General Betterment of Lydia Goldblatt and Julie Graham-Chang, available through Indigo.

Treehouse

Treehouse gives a new meaning to class pet with out-of-the-box programming for animal lovers! Premiering October 14 at 10:05 a.m. ET, Vida the Vet, produced by Spin Master Entertainment, follows ten-year-old Vida, an animal doctor who nurtures the charming and silly woodland creatures who live outside her home. Is there a fox with a sprained paw? A turtle with an itchy toe? A tiger with an aching tooth? Then Vida is the vet for the job. With quick thinking, a doctor's intuition and the help of her closest friends, Vida helps adorable animals and makes sure they get the care they need.

Enjoy the magic with Mattel Television's Barbie: A Touch of Magic, premiering September 4 at 10:05 a.m. ET. Barbie and Barbie discover a mysterious baby horse on the beach in Malibu and soon discover that the little horse is actually a baby Pegasus! They work together to find out how to get little Peggy home while protecting her from Rocki, the fantastical Glyph. Set in the established Malibu location, Barbie, Barbie and their friends discover that magic really is around us.

Then embark on outlandish misadventures with Bossy Bear on September 8 at 10:05 a.m. ET. From husband-and-wife team David Horvath and Sun-Min Kim (UglyDolls), and based on the popular book series by Horvath, the series follows Bossy Bear, an overly-enthusiastic extrovert, and Turtle, a thoughtful introvert--unlikely besties who make the perfect team for navigating silly childhood adventures in their Koreatown-inspired city of Pleasantburg.

All aboard! Also from Mattel Television, Thomas & Friends fans can look forward to a new special with the beloved engines in Thomas & Friends: The Great Bubbly Build airing October 28 at 8:50 a.m. ET. The special sees Sandy and Carly set out to make an art project together, but when their ideas clash and the project fails, they learn that it needs the right mix of both ideas to succeed.

Coming this fall, tune in to can't-miss favourites with returning episodes of Rubble & Crew®, Batwheels, Bugs Bunny Builders, Builder Brothers Dream Factory, and get ready to wiggle with a brand-new season of Ready, Steady, Wiggle!

Cartoon Network

Get ready for even more teen antics with the return of the fan favourite series Total Drama Island on October 21 at 6 p.m. ET/PT. On an island surrounded by the tears of past contestants, 16 new iconic teens gather to compete in the cruelest challenges ever conceived. Who will be the lone survivor and take home the coveted 1 million dollars? Watch and find out. Oh yes, it's time for no rules, no mercy, and zero safety regulations. Total Drama Island... is back

Tiny Toons Looniversity puts the "class" in "classic"! Premiering September 15 at 7 p.m. ET/PT, follow Babs, Buster, and their new friends Hamton, Plucky, and Sweetie to Acme Looniversity, the premier institution of higher hijinx learning. While enrolled, they form long-lasting friendships with one another and perfect their cartoony craft while studying under the greatest cartoon characters in history, the Looney Tunes.

There is a new adventure coming Cartoon Network's way with Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake premiering on September 15 at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT. Produced by Cartoon Network Studios and based on characters from the beloved "Adventure Time" franchise, this brand-new 10-episode series set in the land of Ooo follows the alternate universe versions of Finn and Jake on a multiverse-hopping journey towards self-discovery. When Fionna and her sidekick Cake find themselves in the crosshairs of a powerful new foe, they have no choice but to seek the help of former Ice King Simon Petrikov. With appearances from Marshall Lee, Marceline the Vampire Queen, Princess Bubblegum, and Finn the Human, Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake transports fans of the classic series to worlds both familiar and alien.

Don't miss Nelvana's award-winning short film Jelly making its prime-time premiere on Thursday, September 21 at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Jelly takes audiences on a journey through a modern dilemma intertwined with a captivating fairy tale. Should the hero character, Molly, pursue the passion of expressive art, or tread a factory job painting mannequin faces? She cannot decide, but a liquid spirit soon helps make the choice easy.

The family fun continues with all-new episodes of Craig of the Creek! The laugh-a-minute lineup extends with new episodes of Teen Titans Go!, We Baby Bears, Looney Tunes Cartoons and The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe on Cartoon Network and STACKTV.

Disney Channel & Disney Junior

Disney fans rejoice! Disney Channel mainstays are coming back this fall with a new season of Big City Greens premiering September 24 at 11 a.m. ET/PT, new episodes of Hamster & Gretel beginning in October, and even more of Hailey's On It!, Bunk'd: Learning the Ropes and Villains of Valley View. Later this season, fans can get in the holiday spirit with the new festive movie The Naughty Nine.

Catch all your favourite friends with Disney Junior's returning fall episodes of Bluey, Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends, Mickey Mouse Funhouse and Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures. On October 1, don't miss the special Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel and 7:15 p.m. ET on Disney Junior.

