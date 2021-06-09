Corus Entertainment Launches 'Unboxed by Corus', an Integrated Product Discovery and Sampling Program

"We have incredibly engaged audiences across our platforms who are coming to us to feed their passions and who are looking for advice, inspiration, and new products," said Dervla Kelly, Senior Vice President, Marketing & so.da, Corus Entertainment. "Following tremendous success with a pilot program, we're excited to roll out a suite of new integration opportunities for brands that connect them to our audiences, bridging the gap between awareness and transaction."

The partnership is arriving at a time when Google plans to end third-party cookies and Apple has just transformed its app tracking framework, leaving media buyers and marketers wondering how effective targeting and retargeting could be with new methods that will emerge.

Powered by Corus' own premium brands, beloved talent, and vast influencer networks, 'Unboxed by Corus' is connecting commerce with content to turn engaged audiences into converted customers, while also boosting Corus' first-party data. The program will feature sampling opportunities such as 'The Foodie Box' brought to you by Food Network Canada or 'The Glam Box' brought to you by Slice, each filled with custom products and samples from Corus' brand partners and amplified by an unparalleled suite of digital and linear platforms. Clients can augment their campaigns with additional components powered by Corus including editorial product reviews and testimonials, remarketing, integration into Corus' Amazon storefronts, and amplification through Corus' highly influential Kin Creators.

Corus tested the program earlier through a number of successful campaigns this past year, including partnering with Arm & Hammer™ Essentials Toothpaste to help them launch a new oral hygiene line of products targeting health-conscious Canadians. Corus tapped five of its Kin influencers, whose audiences corresponded with Arm & Hammer™'s target demographic, to share the brand's new toothpaste and toothbrush while inviting consumers to 'swipe up' to receive a sample. Within the first 48 hours, and after only two creator posts, 11,900 samples flew off the shelves, prompting an order of an additional 11,600 more, which were claimed just as quickly. Not only did the campaign drive positive awareness and trial for Arm & Hammer™ Essentials Toothpaste, two thirds of consumers added that they plan to purchase the toothpaste after trying it.

'Unboxed by Corus' is available to brands now with a variety of ways to integrate. For more information contact the Corus Tempo and Sales team.

