Corus Entertainment Launches the 2021 Corus Apprentice Program: Lifestyle Showrunner in Conjunction with the Banff World Media Festival

Successful Writer's Program Shifts Focus This Year to Support Emerging Creatives from

Underrepresented Communities Who Are Looking to Advance as a Showrunner

in the Lifestyle and Unscripted Genres

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - The Banff World Media Festival (BANFF) and Corus Entertainment announced that the submission process for the 2021 Corus Apprentice Program: Lifestyle Showrunner launches today. The focus of this year's Program is to broaden producers' existing skill sets with a focus on the lifestyle and unscripted genres, with an eye to building the next generation of showrunners in this growing segment of the entertainment industry.

The 2021 Corus Apprentice Program: Lifestyle Showrunner is encouraging applicants from underrepresented communities as part of its outreach. Successful candidates will receive a full-access pass to the BANFF 2021 virtual marketplace June 14 – July 16 and will also benefit from a two-week showrunner internship placement on a Corus-supported lifestyle production between June 2021 and June 2022. The submission process is open until April 26, 2021.

"Our Corus Apprentice Program: Lifestyle Showrunner Program is an initiative that speaks to our commitment to diversifying representation behind the camera," said Colin Bohm, Executive Vice President, Content and Corporate Strategy, Corus Entertainment. "Having a purposeful approach with this Program helps foster a creative pipeline to support, showcase and amplify historically underrepresented voices and perspectives. That's why we are strongly encouraging applications from women, Indigenous peoples, racialized communities, persons with disabilities and the 2SLGBTQ+ communities."

"We applaud Corus' conscious effort to support talent from underrepresented communities here in Canada," said Jenn Kuzmyk, Executive Director, Banff World Media Festival. "The 2021 Corus Apprentice Program: Lifestyle Showrunner is a welcome addition to the Festival's suite of professional development initiatives, and we look forward to hosting and highlighting this year's recipients at our virtual marketplace."

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply to the 2021 Corus Apprentice Program: Lifestyle Showrunner by April 26, 2021.

For more information about the 2021 Corus Apprentice Program: Lifestyle Showrunner and submission requirements, please click here .

