Corus Entertainment Launches New Partnership With 2019 Elevate Tech Festival

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - As the lead media partner for the 2019 Elevate Tech Festival, running September 20 – 26 in Toronto, Corus Entertainment unveils the full lineup for the New Media Stage, featuring speakers and conversations with top talent from leading youth culture brands and major players in the new media space. Taking place at Toronto's Design Exchange, Elevate New Media connects entrepreneurs, influencers, and media thought leaders, while discussing strategies to leverage youth culture and identifying how major trends take root.

"This generation of youth are experiencing some of the most rapid change in history, spanning everything from technology, entertainment, health and wellness, gender identity, the geo-political landscape, and everything in between. While technology is influencing the pace of change, it's also enabled youth to have more influence on future trends than ever before," said Greg McLelland, EVP and CRO, Corus Entertainment. "We're excited to bring industry and thought leaders together to power conversations around connecting with youth culture and take a look at what trends are on the horizon."

Speakers confirmed for the New Media Stage include:

Q107's Fred Kennedy serves as host for the day. For a full list of speakers, visit www.elevate.ca.

"Early on, we committed to building our communities by staying authentic to content and cultures rooted in the DNA of Complex," said Rich Antoniello, CEO and Founder, Complex Networks. "Because of that, we're one of the most influential voices in popular culture today and are able to start, own and control conversations important to youth by constantly creating new touchpoints to connect deeper."

In addition to the New Media Stage, Corus is activating a Youth Zone on September 24 featuring its world-class animation studio, Nelvana. Participants will have the opportunity to speak with lead animators on the art of character design, the art of location design, the magic of storyboarding, Harmony 2D animation, and Maya 3D animation.

Corus is Canada's leading pure play media and content company, developing and delivering high-quality content and brands across platforms for audiences around the world. In 2019, Corus extended its reach to millennials through new and ongoing partnerships with Complex and Twitter, expansion into short-form content with so.da originals, the acquisition of Kin, expansion of Slice, and the launch of Adult Swim. Corus' commitment to innovation is an integral part of its evolving business as a progressive leader in AdTech and with the launch of first-of-its-kind new media products like STACKTV.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 37 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is also an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com .

About Elevate

Elevate is a Canadian non-profit organization, created with the mission to champion Canada's innovation ecosystem on the international stage. Founded in 2017, Elevate hosts an annual tech and innovation festival in Toronto, Canada; The Elevated Awards: Most Innovative Workplaces; and a curated Creators Dinner series for industry leaders. The organization was founded on the values that diversity is our strength, we're stronger when we disrupt together, and it's our time. In September 2018, Elevate's annual festival welcomed more than 10,000 guests, 300 speakers and 150 media to Toronto. Notable guests included US Vice President Al Gore, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, and Bumble founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd. In 2019, Elevate will welcome former First Lady Michelle Obama and anticipates over 20,000 guests. Join the conversation on Twitter and Instagram by following @ElevateTechFest #ElevateTechFest

