Corus Entertainment Launches 2020 Corus Writer's Apprentice Program in Conjunction with the Banff World Media Festival

Call for submissions to take place from February 12 to March 17, 2020

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Banff World Media Festival (BANFF) and Corus Entertainment announced that the submission process is underway for the 2020 Corus Writer's Apprentice Program. Attracting a wide range of writers from across Canada each year, this program offers exclusive training and insights into the demands of writing successful television programs. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply by March 17, 2020.

New this year, the Program is focusing on voices from under-represented groups. The Program will look to choose candidates from a wide range of backgrounds with unique and diverse stories to tell. Applicants are required to submit an original series concept or script. Selected candidates will receive:

A full-access pass to BANFF and a travel stipend of $1,200

and a travel stipend of An exclusive meet and greet with industry development executives while at BANFF

Extensive networking, pitching and business-building opportunities while at the Festival

Opportunities to interact with showrunners, agents, producers and funders from leading broadcasters from North America and around the world

and around the world A two-week internship in the story department of a Canadian primetime series following the Festival

"This year, we are taking a refreshed approach to the Corus Writer's Apprentice Program and looking for new stories and a diverse range of voices that will help augment the writers pipeline in Canada," said Lisa Godfrey, Vice President, Original Programming. "As commissioners of content, nurturing up-and-coming talent by supporting original storytelling not only fuels our industry with fresh new ideas but also gives a voice to unique perspectives."

"The Corus Writer's Apprentice Program was not only an opportunity to learn, but it allowed me to expand my network in Canada and the U.S. BANFF had incredible and informative panels, and the attending writers, showrunners, and producers were excited to meet with me," said Heather Taylor, writer and 2019 Program recipient. "Having two weeks in The Hardy Boys writers room this summer, not only gave me more experience in the room pitching and giving notes, but also forged new relationships with writers that I hope to continue to work with throughout my career. "

Past Corus Writer's Apprentice Program recipients have included Jordan Hall (co-creator and lead writer, Camilla: The Series), Tara Armstrong (creator and writer, Mary Kills People), Gemma Holdway (story editor, Cardinal) and Marsha Greene (story editor and writer, Private Eyes, Mary Kills People and Ten Days in the Valley).

For more information about the Corus Writer's Apprentice Program, please click here.

