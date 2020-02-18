Corus Entertainment Congratulates its Production Partners on 73 Canadian Screen Award Nominations

Global Earns 22 Nominations for its Slate of Scripted and

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment applauds its production partners and celebrates its exceptional slate of original content, as recognized by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television for the 2020 Canadian Screen Awards. Announced earlier today, Corus-owned properties have earned a total of 73 Canadian Screen Awards nominations, representing Corus' commitment to excellence in creating and delivering Canadians premium, high-impact original content across genres.

"On behalf of Corus, I am proud to congratulate our esteemed and valued production partners on today's nominations for the 2020 Canadian Screen Awards," said Lisa Godfrey, Vice President of Original Content, Corus Entertainment. "The nominations across all categories are a testament to the exceptional original content from talented visionaries and creators across the industry, and those stories that continue to shape the country's cultural landscape."

Corus Entertainment's conventional network Global garnered 22 nominations across scripted and non-scripted original series, including entertainment powerhouse ET Canada and Global News programming. Among the nominations for original series, the final season of the acclaimed drama Mary Kills People received 11 nominations including Best Drama Series and Best Lead Actress, Drama Series, Caroline Dhavernas. Star of Canada's favourite detective series, Jason Priestley, captured a nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy series for Private Eyes, and smash hit reality series Big Brother Canada received three nominations including Best Reality/Competition Program or Series.

Meanwhile, ET Canada earned three nods including Best Entertainment News Program or Series, and Best Host, Web Program or Series, Graeme O'Neil and Carlos Bustamante. Rounding out Global's nominations, Global News was recognized as one of the nation's best news broadcasters, garnering four nominations across the country within the Non-Fiction Awards categories.

The company's robust portfolio of specialty brands earned a combined 42 nominations. HISTORY's Original hit series Vikings leads with eight nominations for its monumental final season, including Best Drama Series and two nominations for Best Direction in a Drama Series, while the captivating documentary D-Day in 14 Stories garnered four nominations including Best History Documentary Program or Series and Best Picture Editing, Documentary. Corus Studios' top-rated original series Rust Valley Restorers* and factual series History Erased were also recognized for their outstanding direction with nominations for Best Direction, Factual and Best Direction, Documentary respectively. Based on real-life events, Showcase's Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey received six nominations including Best TV Movie and Best Lead Performance, TV Movie, and No One Would Tell earned Best Direction, TV Movie.

Corus' Lifestyle content dominates the Best Lifestyle Program or Series category with HGTV Canada landing three of the five nominations including fan-favourite series Property Brothers, Corus Studios' original series Home to Win and HGTV Canada's most-watched series of the past 10 years Island of Bryan**. Corus takes four of the five nominations for Best Host, Lifestyle, which includes HGTV Canada's Bryan and Sarah Baeumler of lsland of Bryan, Drew and Jonathan Scott of Property Brothers: Forever Home, Sangita Patel of Home to Win and John Catucci of Food Network Canada's Big Food Bucket List. Food Network Canada's culinary elite get a taste of victory with five nods for Iron Chef Canada including Best Direction and Best Writing in the Reality/Competition category, while Top Chef Canada picks up three nominations including Best Reality/Competition Series, Best Writing and Best Direction – Reality/Competition. Carnival Eats gets a nod for Best Direction, Lifestyle or Information and fiery grilling competition series from Corus Studios Fire Masters is nominated for Best Photography, Lifestyle or Reality/Competition.

Corus' popular Kids portfolio of brands received nine nominations for beloved animated kids content across YTV, Treehouse and TELETOON. TELETOON's Cupcake & Dino: General Services received nods for Best Performance, Animation and Best Animated Program or Series, joining Total Dramarama in the Best Animated Program or Series category. YTV's Go Away Unicorn! garnered two nominations for Best Writing, Animation and Treehouse's Rusty Rivets scooped up nominations in both the Best Original Music, Animation and Best Pre-School Program or Series categories.

Corus' Nelvana, a world-leading international producer and distributor of children's animated and live-action content, received two nominations within the Best Performance, Animation category, including Patrick McKenna for its original animated series Esme & Roy, produced in association with Sesame Workshop. Paul Braunstein also picked up a nomination for Best Performance, Animation for Nelvana's 3D animated series Agent Binky: Pets of the Universe, presented by redknot, a joint venture between Nelvana and Discovery Inc. and based off the books from author-illustrator Ashley Spires, published by Corus' Kids Can Press, the largest Canadian-owned children's book publisher. Both preschool series air on Treehouse.

For more information about the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television and this year's nominations, please visit www.academy.ca.

The 2020 Canadian Screen Award nominations for Corus Entertainment's programming include:

GLOBAL – 18 Nominations

Mary Kills People – 11 Nominations

Best Drama Series (Cameron Pictures)

Best Direction, Drama Series – The Key to Faith (Cameron Pictures)

(Cameron Pictures) Best Writing, Drama Series – A Goddamned Saint (Cameron Pictures)

(Cameron Pictures) Best Writing, Drama Series – The Key to Faith (Cameron Pictures)

(Cameron Pictures) Best Production Design or Art Direction, Fiction – The Key to Faith (Cameron Pictures)

(Cameron Pictures) Best Lead Actress, Drama Series (Cameron Pictures)

Best Guest Performance, Drama Series – No Happy Endings Here (Cameron Pictures)

(Cameron Pictures) Best Guest Performance, Drama Series – Wolf, Meet Hanhouse / A Goddamned Saint (Cameron Pictures)

(Cameron Pictures) Best Supporting Actress, Drama (Cameron Pictures)

Best Stunt Coordination – No Happy Endings Here (Cameron Pictures)

(Cameron Pictures) Best Achievement in Casting (Cameron Pictures)

Big Brother Canada – 3 Nominations

Best Reality/Competition Program or Series (Insight Productions Ltd.)

Best Picture Editing, Reality/Competition – Finale (Insight Productions Ltd.)

(Insight Productions Ltd.) Best Production Design or Art Direction, Non-Fiction – Finale (Insight Productions Ltd.)

Entertainment Tonight Canada – 3 Nominations

Best Entertainment News Program or Series, Entertainment Tonight Canada (Global)

(Global) Best Host, Web Program or Series ( ET Canada Live – Graeme O'Neil , Carlos Bustamante )

– , ) Best Photography, Lifestyle or Reality/Competition – Survivor: Edge of Extinction Secrets with ET Canada (Entertainment Tonight Canada)

Private Eyes – 1 Nomination

Best Lead Actor, Comedy (Piller/Segan)

GLOBAL NEWS – 4 Nominations

Best Local Newscast, Global BC News Hour at 6

Best National Newscast, Global National

Best News Anchor, National ( Global National – Dawna Friesen )

– ) Best Local Reporter, Global BC News Hour at 6 (Global BC – Rumina Daya )

FOOD NETWORK CANADA – 10 Nominations

Iron Chef Canada – 4 Nominations

Best Direction, Reality/Competition – Battle Offal (Proper Television)

(Proper Television) Best Writing, Lifestyle or Reality/Competition – Battle Stonefruit (Proper Television)

(Proper Television) Best Picture Editing, Reality Competition – Battle Holiday Nuts (Proper Television)

(Proper Television) Best Production Design or Art Direction, Non-fiction – Battle Offal (Proper Television)

Top Chef Canada – 3 Nominations

Best Reality/Competition Program or Series – (Insight Productions Ltd.)

Best Writing, Lifestyle or Reality/Competition – The Contenders (Insight Productions Ltd.)

(Insight Productions Ltd.) Best Picture Editing, Reality Competition – Winner Takes All (Insight Productions Ltd.)

Big Food Bucket List – 1 Nomination

Best Host, Lifestyle – (Lone Eagle Entertainment Ltd. – John Catucci )

Carnival Eats – 1 Nomination

Best Direction, Lifestyle or Information – Hawaii Fried Dough (Alibi Entertainment)

Fire Masters – 1 Nomination

Best Photography, Lifestyle or Reality/Competition – Hearts on Fire (Architect Films)

HGTV Canada – 11 Nominations

Island of Bryan – 4 Nominations

Best Lifestyle Program or Series – (Si Entertainment)

Best Direction, Lifestyle or Information – Setting the Bar (Si Entertainment)

(Si Entertainment) Best Photography, Lifestyle or Reality/Competition – Power Struggle (Si Entertainment)

(Si Entertainment) Best Host, Lifestyle – (Si Entertainment – Bryan Baeumler , Sarah Baeumler )

Home to Win – 3 Nominations

Best Lifestyle Program or Series – (Architect Films)

Best Direction, Lifestyle or Information – Home for the Holidays (Architect Films)

(Architect Films) Best Host, Lifestyle – (Architect Films – Sangita Patel )

Property Brothers: Forever Home – 3 Nominations

Best Photography, Lifestyle or Reality/Competition – JD and Annalee (Scott Brothers Entertainment Inc.)

(Scott Brothers Entertainment Inc.) Best Picture Editing, Factual – JD and Annalee (Scott Brothers Entertainment Inc.)

(Scott Brothers Entertainment Inc.) Best Host, Lifestyle – (Scott Brothers Entertainment Inc. – Jonathan Silver Scott , Drew Scott )

Property Brothers ­– 1 Nomination

Best Lifestyle Program or Series – (Cineflix (Property Brothers 7) Inc.)

HISTORY – 14 Nominations

Vikings – 8 Nominations

Best Drama Series – (Take 5 Productions Inc.)

Best Direction in a Drama Series – Baldur (Take 5 Productions Inc.)

(Take 5 Productions Inc.) Best Direction in a Drama Series – Ragnarok (Take 5 Productions Inc.)

(Take 5 Productions Inc.) Best Picture Editing, Drama – Baldur (Take 5 Productions Inc.)

(Take 5 Productions Inc.) Best Picture Editing, Drama – The Revelation (Take 5 Productions Inc.)

(Take 5 Productions Inc.) Best Sound, Fiction – What Happens in the Cave (Take 5 Productions Inc.)

(Take 5 Productions Inc.) Best Visual Effects – What Happens in the Cave (Take 5 Productions Inc.)

(Take 5 Productions Inc.) Best Original Music, Fiction – Hell (Take 5 Productions Inc.)

D-Day in 14 Stories ­– 4 Nominations

Best History Documentary Program or Series – (Yap Films)

Best Photography, Documentary or Factual – (Yap Films)

Best Picture Editing, Documentary – (Yap Films)

Best Visual Effects – (Yap Films)

History Erased – 1 Nomination

Best Direction, Documentary Series – United Kingdom (Cream Productions)

Rust Valley Restorers – 1 Nomination

Best Direction, Factual – Go Big Or Go Home (Rust (1) Productions Inc.)

SHOWCASE – 7 Nominations

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey – 6 Nominations

Best TV Movie (Cineflix [Believe Me] Inc.)

Best Direction, TV Movie (Cineflix [Believe Me] Inc.)

Best Writing, TV Movie (Cineflix [Believe Me] Inc.)

Best Photography, Drama (Cineflix [Believe Me] Inc.)

Best Supporting Actor, Drama (Cineflix [Believe Me] Inc.)

Best Lead Performance, TV Movie (Cineflix [Believe Me] Inc.)

No One Would Tell – 1 Nomination

Best Direction, TV Movie (Pink Buffalo Films)

TELETOON – 3 Nominations

Cupcake & Dino: General Services – 2 Nominations

Best Performance, Animation (Entertainment One)

Best Animated Program or Series (Entertainment One)

Total Dramarama – 1 Nomination

Best Animated Program or Series (Fresh TV Inc., Elliott Animation)

TREEHOUSE – 4 Nominations



Rusty Rivets – 2 Nominations

Best Original Music, Animation – Secret Agent Rusty / Moon Walkin ' Rusty (Spin Master Riveting Productions 2 Inc.)

(Spin Master Riveting Productions 2 Inc.) Best Pre-School Program or Series (Spin Master Riveting Productions 2 Inc.)

Nelvana's Agent Binky: Pets of the Universe – 1 Nomination

Best Performance, Animation – Paul Braunstein (presented by redknot, a joint venture between Nelvana and Discovery Inc.)

Nelvana's Esme & Roy – 1 Nomination

Best Performance, Animation – Patrick McKenna (produced by Nelvana in association with Sesame Workshop)

YTV – 2 Nominations



Go Away Unicorn! – 2 Nominations

Best Writing, Animation – Claus Out, Unicorn! (Sonar Entertainment)

(Sonar Entertainment) Best Writing, Animation – You Rule, Unicorn! (Sonar Entertainment)

Sources:

*Numeris PPM Data, 01/09/2008 to 07/07/2019, Total Canada, AMA(000), HGTV

** Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, FL'18 (Aug25 – Dec30/2018), program ranker based on: History, 3+ airings, A25-54 AMA(000)

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 34 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

About Nelvana

Nelvana is a world-leading international producer and distributor of children's animated and live-action content. Nelvana produces a stable of award-winning and globally renowned brands that focus on comedies, preschool and boys action series and ancillary consumer products programs. Nelvana's content airs on Corus Entertainment's kids channels in Canada and in over 160 countries around the world. The Nelvana library has well over 4,000 episodes of programming and has received over 70 major international program awards including Emmys® and Canadian Screen Awards. Visit the Nelvana website at nelvana.com.

