CORUS ENTERTAINMENT BRINGS THE MAGIC OF DISNEY CHANNEL, DISNEY JUNIOR AND DISNEY XD TO STACKTV

The Disney Channels Will Provide Added Value for Subscribers and Bring Hundreds of Episodes and Live Streaming of New Content to the Streaming Service

New Titles on STACKTV Include Mickey Mouse Funhouse, Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends, Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther's Quest, DuckTales, Raven's Home, and The Villains of Valley View

For additional photography and press kit material visit: https://www.corusent.com



To share this release socially use: bit.ly/3Wtm8Uj

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, STACKTV, Corus Entertainment's premium multi-channel streaming service, announced that its robust roster of premium content is expanding with three new channels from Disney. Starting today, STACKTV subscribers can enjoy live streaming and hundreds of episodes from Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD.

"Our mission to provide exceptional value for subscribers has further advanced with the launch of Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD on STACKTV, just in time for the holidays," said Drew Robinson VP, Content Distribution, Corus Entertainment. "The addition of these three popular kids channels not only expands our premium multi-channel streaming package, but underscores our commitment to providing content for the whole family to enjoy."

The Disney Channels will bring some of their most popular series and family-friendly favourites, including Mickey Mouse Funhouse, Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends, Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther's Quest, DuckTales, The Ghost and Molly McGee, Raven's Home and The Villains of Valley View. Premieres will be added monthly including season 7 of Bunk'd, Disney's longest running live action series; the highly anticipated Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur as well as Disney Junior's Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures coming in 2023.

STACKTV is a streaming service to watch the latest hit shows - live and on demand. Stream 16 of the most popular channels on TV - without the need for a traditional cable package. Never miss a moment with live TV and watch thousands of hours of shows on demand. Stream content from across all genres including, lifestyle, reality, kids, dramas, news and exclusive programming. Watch hundreds of shows produced by world-class studios that are carefully selected to provide Canadians with the latest and best that TV has to offer. There's always something new to find and discover on STACKTV.

STREAMING NOW ON DEMAND ON STACKTV

Disney Channel's Big City Greens, Bunk'd, Hamster & Gretel, Raven's Home, The Ghost and Molly McGee , The Owl House, The Villains of Valley View and Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion.

Disney Junior's Alice's Wonderland Bakery, Bluey, Eureka!, Firebuds, Gigantosaurus, Mickey Mouse Funhouse , PJ Masks, Puppy Dog Pals and Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends.

Disney XD's Ghostforce.

Currently, STACKTV is available to Amazon Prime Video subscribers, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite Streaming customers, in addition to FuboTV customers. Subscribers to Prime Video can sign-up for STACKTV with a 30-day free trial and then for $12.99/month following the free trial.

In addition to the Disney Channels, STACKTV has fun for the whole family on YTV, Treehouse, and TELETOON, with Teen Titans Go!, Dragons: Nine Realms, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Loud House, Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go! and more.

For more information on STACKTV, visit stacktv.ca.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About STACKTV

STACKTV is Corus Entertainment's premium multi-channel television streaming service that offers thousands of hours of exclusive hit content from 16 of Canada's top TV networks, all on one platform. All series, movies and specials that air on Global Television, Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada, W Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Adult Swim, Slice, Showcase, National Geographic, Lifetime, TELETOON, Treehouse, YTV, Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD are available to stream on STACKTV live and on demand with new content added daily. STACKTV is available via Amazon Prime Video Channels, FuboTV, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite Streaming. For more information, visit stacktv.ca.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For further information: Brittany Bell, Associate Publicist, Corus Entertainment, (416) 479-3384, [email protected]; Vanessa Obeng, Publicity Manager, Corus Entertainment, (416) 479-6618, [email protected]