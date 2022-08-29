CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES TELETOON+, NEW PREMIUM KIDS AND FAMILY STREAMING SERVICE, LAUNCHING IN CANADA SEPTEMBER 1

TELETOON+ will be Streaming DC Animated Universe Smash Hits like Teen Titans Go!, Batman: The Animated Series, and DC Super Hero Girls, Plus Timeless Mega-Franchises like Looney Tunes Cartoons, Animaniacs, and Scooby Doo and Guess Who?

Available to Stream Anytime, Anywhere, Commercial Free, and Fully Downloadable for $5.99 Per Month

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Mega-franchises, DC Super Heroes and laugh-out-loud series unite in Corus Entertainment's brand new premium streaming service for kids, TELETOON+. Launching on September 1 and offering families thousands of hours of super awesomely hilarious kids shows, TELETOON+ will be available to subscribers via Amazon Prime Video Channels, Bell Fibe TV App and set-top-box, Virgin Plus, or RiverTV, for only $5.99 per month.

"Corus is expanding our streaming strategy to reach and engage audiences, and the new TELETOON+ leverages our deep relationships with studio partners to bring the world's best kids' content to Canadian families," said Troy Reeb, Executive Vice President, Broadcast Networks, Corus Entertainment. "TELETOON is a Corus-owned, Canadian brand that already resonates with families as a beloved place to find their favourite cartoons. This exciting extension of TELETOON+ will provide a much larger and differentiated offering of premium kids' content – all on-demand, and all on one platform."

With fresh content added daily, there is something for everyone in the family to enjoy, from preschoolers to school-age kids to tweens to parents. In addition to a library chock-full of popular shows and timeless mega-franchises, brand new episodes of current fan-favourite series, including DC Animated Universe smash hits, are available on the platform right after the broadcast premiere in Canada. All content is commercial free and downloadable, making it easy to watch on-the-go, anytime and anywhere.

Some amazing series available at launch include:

Teen Titans Go! with more than 100 episodes of exclusive content from Season 6 & Season 7

with more than 100 episodes of exclusive content from Season 6 & Season 7 Looney Tunes Cartoons

Scooby Doo and Guess Who?

Animaniacs

Batman: The Animated Series

Powerpuff Girls

Craig of the Creek

DC Super Hero Girls , Season 2

, Season 2 We Baby Bears

Tom & Jerry In New York

Adventure Time

Jellystone!

And so much more!

Plus, exciting new series that will be available to stream exclusively on TELETOON+ in Canada upon premiere include Bugs Bunny Builders and Batwheels.

Once registered, you will be able to watch TELETOON+ on any device that can access Amazon Prime Video, Bell Fibe TV, the Bell Fibe TV App, Virgin Plus, or RiverTV including: SmartTVs, smartphones, tablets, computers, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

On September 1, Corus' previous kids and family streaming service, Nick+, will be transitioning to TELETOON+. For existing customers, any questions regarding the TELETOON+ service and its content, please visit the Amazon Prime Video, Bell TV or RiverTV help pages.

