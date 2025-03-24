CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES START OF PRODUCTION ON HALLOWEEN BAKESHOP AND HOLIDAY BAKESHOP, HOSTED BY LAUREN ASH, FOR FLAVOUR NETWORK

Canadian Actress and Comedian Lauren Ash Hosts the Sweet New Canadian Original Series

Celebrated Chefs Jordan Andino and Kareem "Mr. Bake" Queeman Join as Expert Judges

TORONTO, March 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Get ready for a sugar-fueled showdown as Corus Entertainment's Flavour Network starts production on the new Canadian Original series Halloween Bakeshop (7x60) and Holiday Bakeshop (7x60). Hosted by actress and comedian Lauren Ash, these seasonal baking battles bring festive flair and fierce competition, with eight talented bakers competing for sweet victory and a $25,000 prize. Produced by Nikki Ray Media Agency in association with Corus Studios for Flavour Network, Halloween Bakeshop and Holiday Bakeshop are shooting in Toronto and slated to premiere in fall 2025.

Host Lauren Ash is an actress and comedian, best known for her roles in NBC's Superstore and ABC's Not Dead Yet. Hailing from Toronto, she's a Canadian Screen Award and Canadian Comedy Award- winner as well as a musician. Joining Lauren on the judging panel is celebrated Filipino-Canadian chef, restaurateur, and TV personality, Jordan Andino (Cook At All Costs, Dinner Budget Showdown), and James Beard nominated chef, baking entrepreneur, and TV personality, Kareem "Mr. Bake" Queeman.

"Corus Entertainment is thrilled to announce Halloween Bakeshop and Holiday Bakeshop, two new Canadian Original series with showstopping competition and a distinctly Canadian flare", said Rachel Nelson, Vice President of Original Programming and Head of Corus Studios. "As part of Corus'

continued commitment to creating programming made by Canadians for Canadians, these series feature homegrown talent in front of and behind the camera. Both titles include a notable cast and are produced in collaboration with our talented production partners at Nikki Ray Media Agency."

In both Halloween Bakeshop and Holiday Bakeshop, eight skilled bakers enter a high-stakes competition where their creativity and technical expertise are pushed to the limit under intense pressure. Each week, they race against the clock to complete two themed bakes, with games of chance dictating everything from the ingredients they must use to their team pairings. A dramatic mid-episode twist keeps the tension high, and at the end of each challenge, one baker is awarded a prize while another is sent home. With prize amounts fluctuating each week, the bakers are always on edge, eager to take bold risks. In the thrilling finale, the final three competitors will craft their ultimate Halloween or holiday bakeshop masterpieces, but only one will rise to the top and savor the sweet taste of victory!

Additional details on Halloween Bakeshop and Holiday Bakeshop will be announced at later date.

Halloween Bakeshop and Holiday Bakeshop are produced by Nikki Ray Media Agency for Flavour Network. For Nikki Ray Media Agency, Mike Sheerin and Tanya Linton are Executive Producers, and Jennifer Pratt is Series Producer. For Flavour Network, Debbie Brown is Executive in Charge of Production, Lynne Carter is the Director of Original Programming, and Rachel Nelson is VP of Original Programming and Head of Corus Studios.

Flavour Network is a Corus Entertainment Network.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 30 specialty television services, 37 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and social digital agency and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, Flavour Network, Home Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic and Global News, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is also an internationally-renowned content creator, producer and distributor as well as the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About STACKTV

STACKTV is Corus Entertainment's premium multi-channel television streaming service that offers thousands of hours of exclusive hit content from 16 of Canada's top TV networks, all on one platform. Stream series, movies and specials from Global Television, Flavour Network and Home Network, W Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Adult Swim, Slice, Showcase, National Geographic, Lifetime, Cartoon Network, Treehouse, YTV, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior, with new content added daily. STACKTV is available via Amazon Prime Video Channels, Bell Fibe TV app, Fubo, Rogers Xfinity TV and Rogers Xfinity Streaming. For more information, visit stacktv.ca.

