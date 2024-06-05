Premium Peacock Scripted Originals Featuring All-Star Talent Debut Across Showcase and W Network Including Untitled Steph Curry/Adam Pally Project (WT) Featuring Adam Pally and NBA Superstar Stephen Curry, Teacup Starring Yvonne Strahovski and Canada's own Scott Speedman, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist With Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Don Cheadle, Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard, Laid Starring Stephanie Hsu, Zosia Mamet, Michael Angarano and Tommy Martinez, and More, Plus Sky and Peacock Original Series' Lockerbie Starring Colin Firth and The Day of the Jackal Starring Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch

Corus Entertainment's Lifestyle and Factual Networks Boast a Star-Studded Lineup of New Series with Projects from Stanley Tucci, Drew and Jonathan Scott, Retta, Dennis Quaid, Morgan Freeman, Kevin Costner and More

W Network Continues its Longstanding Partnership with Hallmark Media, Delivering the Biggest Holiday Programming Event Yet, Heartwarming Movie Premieres Year-Round, Plus New and Returning Hallmark Channel Series

Corus' Kids Networks Present Top-Notch Family Entertainment with New Series Spooky Files, a Thundermans Spin-off Series, and Tea Town Teddy Bears

Corus' Full 2024/25 Specialty Offering Will be Available to Stream on STACKTV

TORONTO, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Corus Entertainment announced its 2024/25 lineup of premium specialty programming, spotlighting new and returning hits of the most engaging, star-powered scripted series, reality and factual titles, and best-in-class kids and family content. Debuting across Corus' roster of specialty networks and streaming platforms, the newly acquired content adds to the also announced slate of new and returning Canadian original series for its specialty portfolio.

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES ITS 2024/25 LINEUP OF OUTSTANDING SERIES ACROSS ITS SPECIALTY NETWORKS AND STREAMING PLATFORMS (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

"Corus is the clear leader in specialty entertainment for Canadians. With 16 of the Top 20 specialty entertainment programs this spring*, we deliver the most-talked-about shows that drive the biggest audiences," said Troy Reeb, Executive Vice President, Networks and Content, Corus Entertainment. "Our robust content slate is bolstered by some of TV's biggest stars, and our deep partnerships with world-renowned brands. Not only will we launch some of the biggest shows on TV this year, but with all of our new and returning series available on STACKTV, we're presenting the most impressive offering of fresh daily content on any streaming service in Canada."

Corus Entertainment presents its 2024/25 slate of new and returning series across its specialty networks below. For more details on all specialty programming, please click here.

SCRIPTED DRAMA & ADULT COMEDY

As the exclusive home of marquee Peacock Original programming in English Canada, Corus' Drama networks stage an extensive catalogue of the most buzzworthy scripted shows in the country. So far this year, Corus' Peacock programming has reached over 10.3 million Canadians across Corus' specialty networks,** while on STACKTV, four of the top 10 primetime shows during Winter/Spring 2024 are Peacock titles based on VOD programs at the season level.*** Featuring massive talent and well-known IP, the following must-watch series are coming soon to Showcase and W Network and full series will also be available to stream on STACKTV.

Showcase

Showcase gets a slam dunk with the mockumentary comedy series Untitled Steph Curry/Adam Pally Project (WT). Coming soon to the network, the series tells the story of a down-on-his-luck memorabilia dealer (Adam Pally) who seeks redemption by reuniting with his childhood teammate, none other than NBA legend Stephen Curry.

Also landing on Showcase soon are a slew of dramas such as Hysteria!, which stars Modern Family's Julie Bowen and is a coming-of-age thriller depicting a shocking tale of teenage outcasts, heavy metal bands and rising "Satanic Panic" in 1980s America, as well as Teacup, the horror thriller series starring Yvonne Strahovski and Canada's own Scott Speedman, which follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive. Teacup is from maestro of terror James Wan and created and executive produced by Ian McCulloch.

Also coming soon, star-studded, limited series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, featuring Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Don Cheadle, Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard, based on the infamous story of how an armed robbery during the night of Muhammad Ali's historic 1970s comeback fight changed not only one man's life but an entire city's destiny.

Highly anticipated Sky and Peacock Original series The Day of the Jackal and Lockerbie will also be coming to Showcase. Joining Showcase's roster in 2024, The Day of the Jackal is a contemporary reimagining of the classic thriller starring Oscar, Tony and BAFTA-winner Eddie Redmayne as an elusive assassin and Lashana Lynch as a tenacious MI6 agent. And Lockerbie, starring Colin Firth, is a new limited series based on the devastating attack on Pan Am Flight 103 and the search for justice by Dr. Jim Swire and his wife Jane who tragically lost their beloved daughter, Flora, in the disaster in 1988.

Plus, huge hits from this past year are back! Returning to Showcase on August 19 is Season 3 of Bel-Air which was the #1 scripted program and the #1 first streamed program on STACKTV during its Season 2 run.**** And the laughs continue with a second season of Ted, which was the #1 ranked program on Showcase, #2 overall specialty entertainment show*, and the #1 series on STACKTV during its Season 1 run.*****

W Network

Coming to W Network, Stephanie Hsu, fresh off her breakout, Academy Award®-nominated performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Zosia Mamet, star in Laid, the story of a woman who finds out her former lovers are dying in unusual ways and must go back through her sex timeline to confront her past in order to move forward.

Then, All Her Fault is a gripping story that follows Marissa Irvine as she arrives at 14 Arthur Avenue, expecting to pick up her young son Milo from his first playdate with a boy at his new school. But the woman who answers the door isn't a mother she recognizes. She isn't the nanny. She doesn't have Milo. And so begins every parent's worst nightmare.

Dark comedy hit and Top 5 specialty entertainment show among F25-54,****** Based on a True Story, will be back on W Network for Season 2 as will a second season of Funny Woman. Also, Outlander is set to make its much-anticipated return to W Network with the remaining new episodes of Season 7.

HALLMARK CHANNEL ON W NETWORK

Through Corus' esteemed partnership with Hallmark Media, Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas continuously places W Network as the #1 entertainment specialty station among A25-54 and F25-54 during the programming event.******* This past year W Network doubled its audience during the event compared to September and October, and was a Top 5 station across all Canadian English TV during those months.******** STACKTV also saw a 24 per cent increase in minutes streamed for holiday movies,********* contributing to the more than 10.3 billion minutes worth of Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas programming watched by Canadians across Corus' combined linear and digital platforms.**********

As the official Canadian home to Hallmark movies and seasonal stunts, W Network will see the biggest return of Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas this year yet, boasting more holiday content than ever before, including Mistletoe Murders, a small-town mystery series from Lionsgate Canada and Headspinner Productions based on the Audible global hit podcast of the same name. Sarah Drew stars as Emily, a small business owner, who runs a Christmas-themed store. She finds herself compelled to investigate local murders with the help of the handsome local police detective and his teen daughter. On the surface, Emily is a perfectly lovely, good-natured mystery lover – but she is hiding a secret past that, if exposed, threatens to destroy the new life she has built in Fletcher's Grove.

The Chicken Sisters, a new original family drama series based on the New York Times Bestseller of the same name, is set to debut on W Network this year along with Celebrations with Lacey Chabert, the unscripted series featuring beloved Hallmark star Lacey Chabert. Hallmark's smash-hit series The Way Home, filmed and based in Canada, starring Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams and Sadie Laflamme-Snow, will return for Season 3. During its second season, the multi-generational drama was the #1 show on W Network this Spring for both Adults and Women* reaching nearly 1.8 million total viewers during its linear airing,*********** also claiming the #1 ranked W Network primetime program on STACKTV during its run to date.************

ADULT ANIMATION

Adult Swim

Adult Swim continues to deliver the best bold and irreverent original animated comedies and live-action programming to a dedicated fan base, seeing a 25 per cent year-over-year growth with A25-54 and securing its place as a top 15 network with A25-54 and A18-49*. Coming soon is Rick and Morty: The Anime, a new series from the highly popular world of Rick and Morty.

Adult Swim is also ushering in brand new animated series Kite Man: Hell Yeah! from the executive producers of Harley Quinn, Creature Commandos, a new animated series from executive producer and writer James Gunn, in which Amanda Waller creates a black ops team out of monstrous prisoners, Common Side Effects, a new series from executive producers Mike Judge and Greg Daniels that follows Marshall and Frances, two former high school lab partners who share a secret, and Invincible Fight Girl, an action-comedy set in Wrestling World, a place where wrestling is more than just sport and spectacle, it's a way of life.

A new season of Harley Quinn will also return to Adult Swim this year. Rick and Morty will return to Adult Swim with new episodes in 2025, with Rick and Morty being a top performer on STACKTV, hitting the #1 program spot on STACKTV's Adult Swim channel during the Fall 2023 season************* as well as the Winter/Spring 2024 season to date on VOD.**************

LIFESTYLE AND FACTUAL

HGTV Canada

Top 5 specialty network,* HGTV Canada, nails down an unbeatable lineup featuring transformational makeovers and the network's top experts. Drew and Jonathan Scott return with a new season of Celebrity IOU, as the brothers help Hollywood A-listers give surprise renos to those who have had a major impact on their lives. Husband and wife duo Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt compete against each other in the brand new competition series 100 Day Hotel Challenge (wt). The hosts of HGTV's 100 Day Dream Home assemble teams of HGTV experts (including Bryan and Sarah Baeumler, and Scott McGillivray) to help transform two adjacent, dated beachfront hotels — in 100 days or less. Making the impossible possible, Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis are back for another season of Unsellable Houses helping desperate homeowners sell their lifeless homes. Scariest House in America, a spin-off of Ugliest House in America, adds special spine-tingling elements that embrace the spirit of Halloween. Host and comedian, Retta, tours terrifying properties that owners say are haunted by scary stories and hair-raising sights. Coming in 2025, HGTV Canada goes international with Chateau Impossible, following Daphne Reckert and her husband Ian Figuera, who learn they've inherited a French chateau from Daphne's late grandfather. Instead of selling it, the young couple moves to France and works to restore the 500-year-old, 29-bedroom castle. Finally, divorced couple and former Flip or Flop hosts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall are set to reunite in a spinoff called The Flip Off, which will feature the exes and their new spouses, Heather Rae El Moussa and Josh Hall, in a competition to find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain.

Food Network Canada

Top 10 specialty network,* Food Network Canada, home to the #1 lifestyle program on specialty Spring Baking Championship* serves up a tasty schedule of new and returning series, from seasonal showdowns to celebrity chef-hosted competitions. Things get spooky with Season 14 of Halloween Wars, as teams of cake decorators, candy-makers and pumpkin carvers compete to see who can make the biggest, wildest and creepiest edible Halloween creations. Hosts Ree Drummond and Eddie Jackson kick off the holiday season as they premiere a brand-new season of Christmas Cookie Challenge, with five confident and daring bakers competing to prove their holiday cookie-making skills, with only one lucky baker going home with a $10,000 prize. Plus, Bobby Flay pulls double duty with two returning series. First, Bobby is challenged to face his worst holiday nightmare as familiar faces battle in an epic Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown. Then, Bobby's Triple Threat is back as competitors compete in Bobby's secret kitchen to see if they can out-cook the titans and take home the cash prize.

The HISTORY® Channel

The HISTORY® Channel, a Top 10 specialty network,* explores the boundary between the known and the unknown with a star-studded slate of new and returning titles – including projects with National Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and Hollywood heavyweights Dennis Quaid, Morgan Freeman, Kevin Costner and Danny Trejo. This fall, History's Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman returns, as Freeman continues to explore real-life prison breaks that have captured the attention of the public. Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid, an eight-episode series hosted, narrated and executive produced by Quaid, illuminates the remarkable history, perplexing mysteries, and legendary journeys behind some of the world's most sacred and holy relics. The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch, a Top 5 specialty entertainment program last fall,****** returns with Brandon Fugal and his team continuing their investigation of the mysterious 512-acre Utah property of Skinwalker Ranch. Two new team members join Beyond Skinwalker Ranch, a Top 20 specialty entertainment program last fall,****** as they pursue evidence of similar phenomena found at analogous sites around the country. Premiering in 2025, Kevin Costner's The West, a new, eight-episode documentary series, looks to transcend the clichés and myths of the 'Wild West' through untold stories that defined the era and continue to shape America today. The UnXplored with Danny Trejo sheds light on mysteries of past and present, examining fascinating stories surrounding buried artifacts and lost civilizations. Plus, from producer Derek Jeter, History's Greatest Warrior explores the step-by-step process to produce some of history's most infamous and lethal warriors.

National Geographic

National Geographic takes viewers on an unforgettable adventure with legendary actor and foodie-extraordinaire, Stanley Tucci in Tucci: The Heart of Italy. The new, 10-part docuseries follows the award-winning actor across the country as he unlocks the distinct flavours that define each region ad discovers the rich versatility of Italy through those he meets along the journey.

KIDS

Corus continues to delight families with the best entertainment for kids of all ages, including exclusive content from our well-established partnerships with DC Animation, DreamWorks Animation, and more. Corus' Kids networks account for over 90 per cent of Kids Specialty viewing in Canada. Treehouse is the #1 overall kids specialty network with K2-5 and YTV is the #1 commercial kids specialty network with K2-11 and K6-11.************** Plus, Canadians can stream their favourite and most hilarious kids' shows on TELETOON+, anytime, anywhere, commercial free, with the episodes fully-downloadable.

This fall, YTV delivers the funny and spooky live action kids' series Spooky Files, then get ready for the newly announced Thundermans spin-off of Nickelodeon's smash hit success. Plus, both Megamind Rules! and Season 2 of Fright Krewe return with new episodes this summer.

Treehouse also has a fun-filled summer ahead with new episodes of Rubble & Crew Season 2, Lil'Stompers and SuperBuns rolling out. Coming soon to Treehouse are two new series; Tea Town Teddy Bears featuring the Teddy Tea Team: Boba, Earl Grey and Ginger as they throw amazing tea parties for visitors and friends, and Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue, following four animal-loving kids from around the world as they use their mad tech skills to become giant Mekbots with the power of animals to save animals all over the planet.

Cartoon Network delivers laugh-out-loud comedy, unexpected surprises and edge-of-your-seat action, appealing to animation lovers of all ages. BEYBLADE X premieres this summer, following Amateur Blader Robin Razami as, after a crushing defeat, a chance encounter with former champ Jaxon Cross leads the two unlikely teammates to join forces, plus new episodes of Tiny Toons Looniversity, and new seasons of Gremlins and Teen Titans Go!. Fans can also stream all previous seasons of Teen Titans Go! exclusively on TELETOON+ in Canada.

Disney Channel, Disney Jr. and Disney XD provide entertainment for the whole family with exclusive programming airing day and date with the U.S. Premiering this summer on Disney Jr. is Disney Jr.'s Ariel, an animated musical series inspired by The Little Mermaid, then coming soon to Disney Channel is Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, a continuation of the Emmy® Award-winning Wizards of Waverly Place.

