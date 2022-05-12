CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES 360-DEGREE PARTNERSHIP WITH HOME DÉCOR EXPERT AND KIN CREATOR ALEXANDRA GATER

Corus Studios Greenlights Development Deal With Alexandra Gater for New HGTV Canada Show

A Newly Launched Hand-Poured Candle From Gater Marks the Beginning of a Suite of Products Focused on Home Décor and Accessories

Gater Will Also Be the Face and Host of New IKEA Social Series Produced by so.da in Partnership with HGTV Canada

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment's award-winning creator agency Kin Community Canada, so.da, the company's social-first client agency, Corus Studios¸ the company's premium content studio that develops, produces and distributes lifestyle, unscripted and factual content globally, and Nelvana, Corus' world-leading content producer, distributor, licensor, and agent, have come together to launch a 360-degree partnership across social, television, streaming and merchandising with home décor expert and Kin creator Alexandra Gater.

One of Canada's top home & DIY YouTubers, Gater is an editor, stylist and home décor expert focused on showing millennials how to live in a home that feels stylish and beautiful, even if you rent. She joined the Kin roster in 2018 and witnessing the strength, timeliness and popularity of her content and brand, Corus is extending its partnership with Gater to expand her brand into new areas and platforms.

Earlier this spring in collaboration with Cardea Auset, a Canadian women-led company that sells plant-based products that promote relaxation and reinvigoration, Corus and Gater launched a custom candle, the first of a suite of products focusing on stylish and affordable home décor and accessories by Gater. Named after her cat Lottie, the hand-poured candle crafted with natural ingredients is scented with Bergamot with a hint of spice, pink grapefruit and warm vanilla. The LOTTIE candle is currently available for online purchase at cardeaauset.com. Nelvana serves as the global merchandise agency executing Gater's consumer products.

In addition to Gater's merchandising lines, so.da will be featuring Gater on HGTV Canada's social and digital channels, beginning with a custom social series for IKEA. The series (4x:30) centres on how to 'make yourself at home' while focusing on the multifunctional options consumers desire. People now require more from their homes as not just the place to relax but also work, study, workout, and more. It will showcase how a living space can be transformed with different designs using IKEA furniture, accessories and accents and is slated to arrive in July and will be supported through HGTV Canada's social and digital platforms as well as Gater's social platforms.

Taking her popularity on social platforms to television screens across the country, Corus Studios has also greenlit a development deal, working with Gater to develop a show concept for HGTV Canada. Integration opportunities may be available to brands should the development deal be greenlit. For more information contact the Corus Tempo team.

"Alexandra has established herself as a trailblazer in creating meaningful content for millennial audiences speaking to the current widespread trend of decorating rental spaces in creative, stylish and affordable ways. We are looking forward to taking our partnership with Alexandra to the next level with exciting ventures, like her new LOTTIE candle and the newly inked social series with IKEA, that will continue to grow her brand and presence in the industry," said Dervla Kelly, Senior Vice President, Marketing & so.da, Corus Entertainment. "Using the power of Corus and its expertise in brand building, we are committed to investing in standout talent by providing new opportunities for growth through licensing deals with Nelvana, promotion on owned social and digital channels, branded partnerships with so.da, and a development deal with Corus Studios."

"I am thrilled to be expanding my Corus relationship with this 360-degree partnership. When I started my YouTube channel, I could only dream about one day having an HGTV show and it is surreal to be closer to having that dream come true," said Alexandra Gater, Kin Creator. "Kin Community and Corus have played an integral role in providing opportunity for my business to grow exponentially. I can't wait to see what we accomplish together in this next chapter."

Kin Community works closely with its roster of creators to seek out and provide them with unique business opportunities. Their goal is to help build their own brand while inspiring and engaging audiences with custom content across a variety of topics including fashion, health & wellness, travel, entrepreneurship, food, and more. With one of the largest databases for influencer marketing in the country, Kin Community offers clients a dynamic range of expertise and audience segments for them to find the perfect match for their customized campaigns.

