Corus Entertainment and OYA Emerging Filmmakers Launch Corus Unscripted Internship Program

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment has teamed up with OYA Emerging Filmmakers to launch the Corus Unscripted Internship Program, a newly-created training, networking and mentorship opportunity for Black emerging filmmakers who have completed post-secondary education and are interested in pursuing a television career in the lifestyle and factual genres.

As a complement to the OYA Emerging Filmmakers program (which supports recently-graduated Black youth focused on developing their careers in film, television and digital media), the Corus Unscripted Internship Program will also provide two participants with an eight-week paid internship placement on a Corus-supported unscripted production in 2022.

"The Corus Unscripted Internship Program will serve as a pathway to employment and provide unique opportunities for participants to gain experience and network as they look to build their careers in the unscripted space," said Colin Bohm, Executive Vice President, Content and Corporate Strategy, Corus Entertainment. "We are excited to partner with OYA Emerging Filmmakers on this new program given our focused efforts to nurture and develop young Black creators and leaders in a truly meaningful and purposeful way."

"Working with Corus to expose up and coming Black talent to the world of unscripted television is a groundbreaking moment for our mission. Corus offers a pathway for our participants to gain meaningful experience in the behind the scenes of today's television," said Alison Duke, Co-Founder, OYA Media Group. "We are looking forward to continuing the relationship and providing our current and future participants this incredible opportunity to gain professional exposure and relationships from a leading media establishment."

The 2021/22 OYA Emerging Filmmakers cohort is already underway for this year.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca , Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com .

About OYA Emerging Filmmakers Program

The OYA Emerging Filmmakers Program is an initiative by OYA Media Group to kick start the careers of Black youth who are graduates of post-secondary film, television and digital media programs. The program's goal is to support Black youth in these industries by providing mentoring, networking and portfolio creation opportunities as well as on-site training with film department heads. Currently in its fourth year, the program now boasts of over 60 alumni members who are constantly being placed in jobs, internships and other forms of professional experiences. For more information, please visit: www.oyablackarts.org.

