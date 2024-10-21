CORUS ANNOUNCES A SLATE OF PREMIUM CANADIAN ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING DEBUTING NEXT YEAR ON HOME NETWORK AND FLAVOUR NETWORK

"Corus is the nation's proven expert in lifestyle programming, and we look forward to continuing this legacy with the upcoming launch of Flavour Network and Home Network," said Rachel Nelson, Vice President, Original Programming and Head of Corus Studios. "With our best-in-class lifestyle talent and valued Canadian production partners, we look forward to delighting audiences with a broad slate of titles that are bold and fresher than ever. There will be familiar faces from proven hits and new voices and formats, all with Corus' familiar flare for premium original lifestyle content."

Home Network

Home Network brings viewers the very best in renovation and home design with nine new and returning Canadian original titles. Audiences will feel at home with the familiar faces of Canada's favourite and established home renovation stars, plus the introduction of talented new personalities ready to make their mark.

Three brand-new series are currently in production. In Beer Budget Reno (10x60 - Proper Television), lifestyle expert Kristen Coutts delivers life-changing renos for people who are told they can't afford them, transforming tired outdated spaces into something fresh and functional. For Rentovation (13x30 - Nikki Ray Media Agency), designer Natalie Chong helps renters transform transient spaces with nonpermanent solutions that give forever-home vibes without forever-living commitments. Then, Building Baeumler (10x60 - Si Entertainment) sees fan-favourites Bryan and Sarah Baeumler give viewers an inside look at their lives as they tackle a resort renovation in the Florida Keys, expand their Bahamas property and invest in a new project in the area, and tackle a personal renovation back home in Canada.

Additionally, three returning titles have wrapped production and are expected to premiere in Winter/Spring 2025. This includes Renovation Resort, Season 2 (8x60 - MEM) with Bryan Baeumler and Scott McGillivray, Scott's Vacation House Rules, Season 6 (8x60 - MEM) with Scott and co-host Debra Salmoni, and Season 2 of Pamela Anderson's home-renovation show Pamela's Garden of Eden (8x60 - Fireworks Media Group).

Come 2025, three additional series will be in pre-production or development. The all-new Life is Messy (8x60 - Scott Brothers Entertainment) with Kortney Wilson and Kenny Brain follows the duo as they work with families facing unique life changes that have put a strain on both their relationships and their homes. Titles in development include new seasons of Rock Solid Builds (8x60 – Cineflix Productions), and House of Ali (8x60 - Nikki Ray Media Agency).

Flavour Network

Flavour Network turns up the heat in the food space, with three returning hits and three upcoming new Canadian originals packed full of flavour, fresh perspective and star power.

Winter 2025 will see the premiere of Pamela's Cooking with Love (8x60 - Fireworks Media Group) hosted by Hollywood icon Pamela Anderson as she welcomes world-renowned chefs to Vancouver Island, creating beautiful plant-based meals for family and friends. Next year will also see the premiere of new seasons of Great Chocolate Showdown (8x60 - Nikki Ray Media Agency) with Anna Olson, Cynthia Tooley and Steve Hodge putting 10 home bakers to the ultimate test in the indulgent world of chocolate for a grand prize, and Carnival Eats (13x30 - Alibi Entertainment), where Noah Cappe brings viewers along on a food-frenzied roller coaster of culinary delights.

Meanwhile, comedian Andrew Phung heads into production this fall on Big Burger Battle (6x60 - Nikki Ray Media Agency). With judges George Motz and Connie DeSousa, the newly greenlit series will see seven burger-obsessed cooks and chefs come together to crown the world's best Burger Master. Then, with a fresh season of Top Chef Canada on air now with Season 11, the most prestigious culinary competition in the country will return for Season 12 (8x60 - Insight Productions Ltd.), heading into production next year.

Currently at MIPCOM, Corus Studios is proudly presenting many of these titles for international distribution including Big Burger Battle, Building Baeumler, Life is Messy, Rentovation, Great Chocolate Showdown, House of Ali, Pamela's Cooking with Love, Pamela's Garden of Eden, Renovation Resort, Rock Solid Builds, and Scott's Vacation House Rules.

Additional details on Home Network and Flavour Network's programming will be unveiled in the coming weeks, along with the launch of the brands' supporting social channels.

The new HomeNetwork.ca offers a fresh take on real estate, DIY projects, home decor and more, delivering inspiring articles, expert tips and the latest decor trends to help audiences create beautiful, functional living spaces. The new FlavourNetwork.ca will be a reflection of Canada's vibrant food culture, from honest reviews to delicious recipes, ranging from comforting classics to quick and easy meals and international cuisines, all tailored to the tastes and trends Canadians are searching for.

Flavour Network and Home Network will replace the current channel position of Food Network Canada and HGTV Canada on December 30, 2024. Customers can contact their service provider for more details. Flavour Network and Home Network will be available for free preview for two months, from January 3 - February 28, 2025. Viewers will also be able to stream full episodes from both networks on STACKTV.

