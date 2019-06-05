Corporate Knights once again recognizes the Royal Canadian Mint as one of Canada's top 50 Corporate Citizens

OTTAWA, June 5, 2019 /CNW/ - For the second year in a row, Corporate Knights has named the Royal Canadian Mint one of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada. The Mint achieved this ranking for its safety record, superior diversity at the Board and executive levels, as well as its leadership and excellence in energy, carbon and waste productivity.

"The Best 50 Corporate Citizens perform better on a wide range of the metrics that matter most to society," says Corporate Knights CEO Toby Heaps. "It's also heartening to find out that the good guys—the Best 50 Corporate Citizens with significant clean revenues—are also winning when it comes to economic growth, and growing at a 17% faster clip than their Canadian peers."

"Maintaining our ranking among Canada's Top 50 Best Corporate Citizens is a welcome endorsement of our continuous efforts to run the Mint in a way that benefits its people and the communities where we operate,'" said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "As an organization required to fulfill an important public service while generating profits to support its operations, we are proud to be recognized for our commercial, environmental and social achievements."

As a federal agency mandated by the Government of Canada to champion diversity, and operate in an environmentally responsible and sustainable manner, the Mint meets these expectations by:

Actively supporting the circular economy, which minimizes waste and makes the most of existing resources, as well as promoting clean revenue through its alloy recovery and recycling programs;

Maintaining record low levels of water consumption;

Making significant capital investments to reduce hazardous materials risks in Ottawa ;

; Improving forklift and pedestrian safety in Winnipeg ; and

; and Having a high proportion of women serving on the Board of Directors, as well as on the senior leadership team.

For more information on the Mint's CSR performance, click here.

Corporate Knights is a Toronto-based media and research company that produces rankings and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance. Its annual corporate citizenship recognition program is a respected benchmark for corporate sustainability leadership in Canada.

The Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada ranking is based on 21 indicators that cover aspects such as environmental performance, innovation capacity, safety performance, and compensation and benefits. The Mint was evaluated against 240 other Canadian corporations.

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is recognized as one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca.

About Corporate Knights

Corporate Knights Inc. includes the sustainable business magazine Corporate Knights and a research division that produces rankings and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance. Corporate Knights was named Magazine of the Year in 2013 and won the SABEW Canada Silver Award for Investigative Reporting in 2019.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mint

For further information: please contact: Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, (613) 884-6370, reeves@mint.ca; Toby A. A. Heaps, CEO, Corporate Knights Inc., (416) 203-4674, toby@corporateknights.com

