OTTAWA, ON, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mint was once again named one of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada by sustainable business magazine Corporate Knights. The Mint primarily achieved this ranking, the 6th best within the mining category, for its top scores in mechanisms linking senior executive pay to sustainability targets, clean revenue from recycled coins, as well as its strong performance in clean investment.

"Being ranked by Corporate Knights as one Canada's Top 50 Best Corporate Citizens is an important validation of the Mint's efforts to build sustainability and corporate social responsibility into everything we do,'" said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "As CSR is now integrated in every plan flowing from our One Mint strategy, we will continue to build on this recognition to make sure that the Mint's future is not only successful, but socially and environmentally responsible as well."

The Mint is committed to operating in an environmentally responsible and sustainable manner, as well as championing diversity and inclusion. It does so in a variety of ways:

Actively supporting the circular economy, which minimizes waste and makes the most of existing resources, as well as promoting clean revenue through its alloy recovery and recycling programs;

Maintaining low levels of water consumption, waste production and harmful emissions;

Making significant capital investments in clean technologies; and

Championing diversity and inclusion throughout its organization.

Corporate Knights is a Toronto-based media and research company that produces rankings and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance. Its annual corporate citizenship recognition program is a respected benchmark for corporate sustainability leadership in Canada.

The Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada ranking is based on 23 indicators that cover aspects such as environmental performance, innovation capacity, safety performance, and compensation and benefits. The Mint was evaluated against 271other Canadian corporations.

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Corporate Knights

Corporate Knights Inc. includes the sustainable business magazine Corporate Knights and a research division that produces rankings and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance. Corporate Knights was named Magazine of the Year in 2013 and won the SABEW Canada Silver Award for Investigative Reporting in 2019.

