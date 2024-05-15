As part of its new Accessing Paradise Pledge – in partnership with Mobi-Mats and Mobility Facilitator, Wade Watts – Corona is committing to six beach transformations and invites Canadians to have their say

TORONTO, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, in advance of the first summer long weekend and National AccessAbility Week (May 26 – June 1, 2024), Corona Canada announced its Accessing Paradise Pledge. In an effort to make beach sunsets more accessible for those with mobility challenges, Corona's Accessing Paradise Pledge is a commitment to improve access for six beaches across the country. The first two beaches to get transformations and the dates they'll be ready for the public are:

Wellington Beach in Prince Edward County, ON – May 10

Saint-Zotique in Vaudreuil-Soulanges, QC – May 23

In consultation with Mobility Facilitator and Mobi-Mats' Canadian representative, Wade Watts of Watts Accessibility Consulting, Corona selected the first two beaches based on the greatest impact in terms of adding broad accessibility measures. The brand is now calling on Canadians to help identify the remaining four beaches to be transformed as part of this pledge, inviting them to visit CoronaExtra.ca/AccessingParadise to nominate a beach.

"For years, Corona has been championing ways for consumers to disconnect from their busy routines to reconnect with nature, particularly at sunset," said Mike Bascom, Senior Marketing Director, Corona Canada. "With our Accessing Paradise Pledge, we hope that Canadians who have faced mobility-specific hurdles to beaches can experience the serenity of a sunset on more shorelines this summer. While we recognize there is more work to be done, we're thrilled to have the expertise of Mobi-Mats and Wade Watts as partners to best inform how to execute this project in a way that is authentic and meaningful."

According to Statistics Canada, Canada has the longest coastline in the world1. Through his fieldwork, Watts estimates that there's more than 2,500 known public beaches, but less than 15 per cent are accessible. Corona's Accessing Paradise Pledge sets out to address this whitespace.

"As part of the one-third of Canadians that suffer from mobility issues, I know first-hand how limiting and isolating it can be when outdoor public places are not accessible," said Wade Watts, Mobility Facilitator, Watts Accessibility Consulting. "When Corona connected with me to better understand the barriers people with mobility challenges face and how to improve their beach experience, I was keen to share my insights. Thanks to Corona's Accessing Paradise Pledge, Canadians with mobility limitations will be able to enjoy sunsets on more beaches this summer and I am excited to be one of them."

As part of the transformations, Corona is enabling easier beach access with the installation of portable Mobi-Mats: earth-friendly and remarkably effective semi-rigid and roll-out portable pathways, made with reclaimed ocean-bound plastics that help create a smooth transition to shorelines. In addition, Corona is adding Mobi-Chairs, a floating wheelchair for in-water accessibility, along with Mobi-Decks that provide multi-purpose areas with added stability for beachgoers to gather and enjoy the outdoors to each of these two beaches.

"Working with Corona to bring our leading designs to more beaches across Canada this summer is exciting for our brand, but more importantly for persons with mobility challenges," said Sandrine Carpentier, President, Deschamps Mats Systems, the manufacturer of the Mobi-Mats. "Providing solutions so everyone, regardless of ability or age, can equally enjoy a sunset from a beach is the kind of impactful work that drives our business."

Corona's Accessing Paradise Pledge is a natural extension of the brand's ongoing work in improving shorelines, championing sunsets and connecting Canadians with nature. From beach clean-ups to Oceanic Blue-certified global events (including the brand's Sunset platform) and Corona Island (a fully natural brand-built paradise, designed to help consumers disconnect from the routine and reconnect with their essential nature), the brand has established equity in protecting paradises and encouraging consumers to connect with nature.

"By teaming up with Mobi-Mats, an organization that shares our commitment to redirecting ocean-bound plastics, we're adding another credible partner to our long list of experts contributing to our mission of keeping plastics out of paradise," said Bascom.

Be sure to follow the Accessing Paradise Pledge journey on Instagram @CoronaCanada and head to CoronaExtra.ca/AccessingParadise to help nominate the remaining beaches.

About Corona Canada

First brewed in 1925, Corona is a pioneer in the beer industry by being the first to use a transparent bottle showcasing its quality to the world. No Corona is complete without the lime. Naturally adding character, flavour and refreshment, the lime ritual is an integral part of delivering an experience that is truly unique to Corona. The brand is synonymous with the beach and celebrates time outdoors. It invites people to pause and reconnect with our essential nature. For more visit coronaextra.ca.

