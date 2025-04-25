Corona Celebrates a Century Under the Sun, Unveils Epic "Corona Beach 100" Platform

To mark its centennial, the iconic beer brand unveils a global list of its top 100 beaches featuring two Canadian gems

TORONTO, April 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Corona proudly celebrates its 100-year anniversary, a remarkable milestone for the iconic brand. Since 1925, Corona has consistently championed connecting with nature, emphasizing the importance of relaxation and being an integral part of beachside culture.

Cox Bay Beach, Tofino (CNW Group/Corona Canada)

As part of the centennial celebration, Corona has released "Corona Beach 100" – a curated list and interactive guide of 100 iconic beaches across the globe. The list includes two stunning Canadian locations: Cox Bay Beach in Tofino, BC and Little Cove Beach in Tobermory, ON, recognized for their natural beauty and ability to inspire Canadian's connection to nature.

"For 100 years, Corona has embodied the essence of the beach lifestyle, inspiring people from around the world to disconnect from their everyday routine and reconnect with nature," said Mike D'Agostini, Senior Marketing Director, Corona Canada. "This anniversary is not just a celebration of our legacy, but also a call for consumers to embrace their beach side, both now and for the next 100 years. As Canada's weather shifts to best enjoy the beach, we hope Canadians take advantage of flocking to our nation's many beaches this summer and consider a specific visit to Tofino and Tobermory to celebrate a century of cheers with Corona."

From its origins in Mexico in 1925, Corona has been dedicated to quality with an emphasis on how the beach lifestyle positively impacts consumers worldwide. Named the World's Most Valuable Beer Brand1 in 2024, Corona has celebrated moments of connection through its premium products and continues to bring more "This is Living" moments of social connection and relaxation into the world.

The Corona Beach 100 platform includes a short clip highlighting 100 years of beach culture, as well as a curated list of Corona's top 100 beaches in the world. To view the full list of beaches, click here.

100 Years, 100 Iconic Beaches

From hidden coves to legendary coastlines to remote paradises, these beaches aren't just destinations; they're places where people have travelled for centuries to disconnect from the real world and reconnect with nature.

To build the guide, Corona assembled a panel of beach experts – comprised of oceanographers, surfers, free divers and other nature specialists – all who meticulously rated hundreds of the world's beaches using a unique set of criteria. Each beach in the Corona Beach 100 is "Sun Awarded" – rated between one to three suns – and recognizes the locations that embody the true spirit of "This is Living" based on three essential elements: Beachside Culture, Connection to Nature and Scenic Aesthetics.

The guide includes sandy beaches from famed hotspots within South Africa, Mexico and Brazil, as well as locations such as Chile's Punta de Lobos and Iceland's Stokksnes Beach, among many more.

A Beachside Experience in Toronto

Corona Canada is bringing the centennial celebration to Toronto to encourage city dwellers, inundated by ads in their fast-paced day-to-day, to unplug in an unexpected way. More will be revealed on May 5, but for now it's suggested to visit Yonge-Dundas Square between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. for a special experience curated by the brand.

1Kantar BrandZ 2024 Global Rankings

About Corona Canada

First brewed in 1925, Corona is a pioneer in the beer industry by being the first to use a transparent bottle showcasing its quality to the world. No Corona is complete without the lime. Naturally adding character, flavour and refreshment, the lime ritual is an integral part of delivering an experience that is truly unique to Corona. The brand is synonymous with the beach and celebrates time outdoors. It invites people to pause and reconnect with our essential nature. For more visit coronaextra.ca.

