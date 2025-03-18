Corona Welcomes The World To Visit Its Tropical Paradise, Corona Island

For the first-time, the island is officially available for the public to book on major travel platforms

TORONTO, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Corona, the world's most valuable beer brand*, officially opens the doors to Corona Island—a natural paradise off the coast of Colombia, now available for booking on major travel platforms. Travelers worldwide can secure their stay directly at livecoronaisland.com or through Airbnb, Expedia, and Booking.com.

Corona Island Beach (CNW Group/Corona Canada)

As a beer brewed with water and natural ingredients, Corona Island is symbolic of the brand's dedication to experiencing the natural world. It is more than just a luxury destination; it offers an experience that aims to inspire travelers to fall in love with nature.

Originally debuting in 2021 as an invite-only getaway located 20 km (12 mi), southwest of Cartagena and accessible only by boat, the island offers guests a chance to disconnect from daily life and reconnect with nature through curated daytime activities, and evening experiences.

Corona Island features ten premium waterfront bungalows, each with its own jacuzzi, nestled among lush tropical forests and pristine beaches. The island offers all-inclusive overnight stays for two people per bungalow, alongside a limited number of all-inclusive day trip passes that are also available for purchase.

* Kantar BrandZ 2024 Global Rankings

The architecture, hospitality and daily operations on Corona Island have been designed with preservation and sustainable practices in mind, featuring:

Structures that use solar energy, native plants like guadua and traditional building techniques such as bahareque.

The island serves its food with an emphasis on local ingredients, such as baked goods made with fruits native to the region, which are all included in the price of the visit. Also available for guests to enjoy are the full suite of Corona products, including Corona Extra and Corona Cero.

Immersive Experiences

Guests can enjoy a variety of relaxing activities in nature, including:

Yoga, stand-up paddleboarding and kayaking for a mindful connection to nature.

Eco-preservation initiatives such as snorkeling to restore coral reefs, where guests learn how to identify coral bleaching and how to help preserve the coral structures by clearing away competitive algae, and mangrove planting to help promote ecosystem reforestation.

To view rates and book your experience, visit livecoronaisland.com/booking or search for Corona Island on Airbnb, Expedia and Booking.com.

About Corona Canada

First brewed in 1925, Corona is a pioneer in the beer industry by being the first to use a transparent bottle showcasing its quality to the world. No Corona is complete without the lime. Naturally adding character, flavour and refreshment, the lime ritual is an integral part of delivering an experience that is truly unique to Corona. The brand is synonymous with the beach and celebrates time outdoors. It invites people to pause and reconnect with our essential nature. For more visit coronaextra.ca.

SOURCE Corona Canada

Media Contacts: Veronica Bart, Senior Communications Manager, Labatt Breweries of Canada, [email protected], 647-926-5028; Beth Spurrell, Account Director, Veritas Communications, [email protected], 647-385-3995