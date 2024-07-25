CORNWALL, ON, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ - A collaborative initiative targeting the Cornwall area has yielded over 200 kilograms of cannabis (approximate value of $897,000 CAD), several cell phones and US cash.

After a brief investigation, two different vehicles were pulled over and searched by police under the authority of the Excise Act 2001 and the Cannabis Act.

On July 8, 2024, An Sen Lin, Wenrui Lin and Jason Anderson were arrested and charged for a variety of contraventions of those Acts. In addition to charges for Possession of Property obtained by Crime, these individuals are charged with Possession of unstamped Cannabis; Conspiracy to Sell; and Possession of Cannabis for the purpose of selling and exporting.

All three will appear in court on August 13th, 2024 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall Ontario.

"Despite legalizing cannabis consumption and personal possession, the Government of Canada maintains stringent regulations on its production, distribution and export. The RCMP and its border integrity partners like CBSA and the OPP are committed to securing our borders and will continue to rigorously monitor and intercept any illegal movements of commodities, including cannabis, in both directions."

Etienne Thauvette, Officer-in-charge, Central Region Cornwall Detachment.

"This investigation shows the importance of partnerships and collaboration between provincial and national policing partners. With initiatives such as this, the Ontario Provincial Police and our partners in law enforcement can investigate criminal networks who exploit our borders and are involved in criminal activity with a nexus to the border and beyond." OPP Detective Superintendent Lee Fulford

"Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers are committed to disrupting organized crime. We will continue working with our law enforcement partners on both sides of the border to keep our communities safe."

Jag Johnston, Regional Director General, Northern Ontario Region, CBSA

Fast Facts

This CBSA-led initiative with members of the RCMP, OPP and Ontario Ministry of Finance, targets the Cornwall area for smuggling purposes.

Law enforcement agencies work diligently to make our communities a safer place to live but your assistance in remaining vigilant and informing us of any suspicious activities will help us be even more effective. If you have any information related to smuggling, drug importation, trafficking, or possession, or wish to report other criminality, you can contact local police, the RCMP Cornwall Detachment at 613-937-2800, the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, the confidential CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

The RCMP's core values guide our daily activities. All employees are expected to live and model the values in their work. This collaboration is an example of our commitment to serving with excellence. We work collaboratively with communities and partners to provide and support innovative and professional policing services.

Twitter: @RCMPONT

Facebook: RCMP.Ontario

Instagram: rcmpontario

YouTube: RCMPGRCPOLICE

Website: RCMP in Ontario

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police - Central Region

Contact information: Central Region RCMP, Communications & Media Relations, Email: [email protected]