CORMARK SECURITIES INC., WILLIAM JEFFREY KENNEDY, MARC JUDAH BISTRICER, and SALINE INVESTMENTS LTD., File No. 2022-24
28 Jun, 2023, 16:20 ET
TORONTO, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Moving Parties, Cormark Securities Inc. and William Jeffrey Kennedy, withdraws portions of the relief sought on the Motion for Disclosure of Additional Documents returnable on June 28, 2023, in the above named matter.
A copy of the Notice of Withdrawal dated June 28, 2023 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article