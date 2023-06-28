CORMARK SECURITIES INC., WILLIAM JEFFREY KENNEDY, MARC JUDAH BISTRICER, and SALINE INVESTMENTS LTD., File No. 2022-24

TORONTO, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Moving Parties, Cormark Securities Inc. and William Jeffrey Kennedy, withdraws portions of the relief sought on the Motion for Disclosure of Additional Documents returnable on June 28, 2023, in the above named matter.

A copy of the Notice of Withdrawal dated June 28, 2023 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

