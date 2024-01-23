Corby Spirit and Wine Snags Multiple Wins at the Canadian Whisky Awards

"This recognition by the Canadian Whisky Awards not only highlights the dedication and passion we pour into each of our blends, but also fuels our excitement for a future where Canadian whiskies are globally recognized for their excellence," says Dr. Don Livermore, Master Blender at the Hiram Walker and Sons Distillery in Windsor, ON. "From grain-to-glass, every team involved in making these award-winning blends played a crucial role in crafting exceptional whiskies for our consumers and customers."

Held annually in conjunction with the Victoria Whisky Festival, the Canadian Whisky Awards recognize the best Canadian whiskies and encourage distillers to maintain the highest quality standards - becoming the first stop for whisky producers, distributors, retailers and fans looking for the very best. To qualify, a whisky must be distilled and matured in Canada. Winners are selected by an independent panel of whisky experts in blind taste testing.

In a new category introduced this year, the Business and Media Awards recognize individuals employed in the Canadian whisky industry who have accomplished something remarkable over the past year. Dave Mitton, Global Brand Ambassador for Corby, won Brand Ambassador of the Year for the tremendous work he has done in leading the charge in education and advocacy on a global scale.

"While I am incredibly honoured to be the first recipient of this award, this is a celebration for all of us who have been raising the bar, pushing boundaries, and breaking down barriers so every enthusiast, novice or connoisseur has the opportunity to be part of this community," added Dave Mitton. "Cheers to this continued journey we are all on of shaping a better tomorrow where that is reinforced by knowledge, compassion and innovation."

Corby's Canadian whisky portfolio rounded out the night by also receiving multiple medals during the gala:

Bronze

J.P. Wiser's Deluxe

Silver

J.P. Wiser's 13-Year-Old Black Walnut

Lot. No 40 100% Pot Still Rye

Lot. No 40 Dark Oak

Lot. No 40 Port Cask Strength

Gold

J.P. Wiser's 18-Year-Old

J.P. Wiser's 13-Year-Old Hickory

J.P. Wiser's 13-Year-Old Japanese Oak

Pike Creek 10-Year-Old Rum Barrel Finish

J.P. Wiser's, Lot No. 40 and Pike Creek are available for purchase at your local alcohol retailer, or online for residents of Ontario at jpwisers.com.

J.P. Wiser's Deluxe

Our signature whisky, J.P. Wiser's Deluxe is an award-winning, full-flavoured Canadian rye whisky. The sweetness of caramel, toffee and vanilla is balanced with toasted grains and oak to create a complex aroma and body. The perfect introduction to the J.P. Wiser's line, it's a great gift for the whisky novice – and is also right at home on your bar cart as a standing favourite.

J.P. Wiser's 10-Year-Old

The perfect drink when you want to unwind or treat yourself with a classic and traditional Canadian whisky. J.P. Wiser's 10-Year-Old is an impressive gift for a whisky enthusiast or an enchanting addition to your home Bar cart. Aged 10 years and Triple barrel distilled, this whisky has aromas of caramel, honeycomb toffee, vanilla, dried fruits and rye spices with subtle tasting notes of green apple and pear drops.

J.P. Wiser's 18-Year-Old

That golden hour, when you uncork the J.P. Wiser's 18-Year-Old Canadian Whisky you've been waiting to savour. Aged to develop the smoothest of finishes, you'll sample pine, spice and oak notes along with the crispness of autumn florals and the bright acidity of green apple.

Lot No. 40 100% Pot Still Rye

Lot No. 40 is crafted in small batches using 100% rye grain in a single copper pot still. This concentrates the spicy rye notes, while retaining the fruity and floral notes from fermentation. The whisky is then aged in virgin white oak barrels to bring forth notes of vanilla, caramel and toffee, resulting in a complex and bold whisky.

Lot No. 40 Dark Oak

Lot 40 Dark Oak is a bigger, bolder version of Lot 40 rye whisky. Maintaining the core essence of Lot 40 – 100% rye, distilled in a pot still, aged in new American Oak barrels – Dark Oak is finished in a second new oak barrel, this time heavily charred. This finishing in a new, char no. 4 barrel adds even more notes and colour from the barrel, resulting in a bolder and more intense rye whisky which is then bottled at an ABV of 48%.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits, wines and ready-to-drink (RTD). Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® liqueur, Chic Choc® Spiced rum, The Foreign Affair® wines, and Ace Beverage Group's Cottage Springs®, Cabana Coast®, Liberty Village®, and Good Vines®. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Skrewball® whiskey, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Código 1530® and Olmeca Altos® tequilas, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne; and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or X.

