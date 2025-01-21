Corby Spirit and Wine's Canadian Whisky Portfolio Celebrates Success at the 2025 Canadian Whisky Awards!

As the oldest and largest producer of Canadian whisky, J.P. Wiser's continues its legacy of unwavering commitment to heritage, innovation, and excellence with its newest additions, the 42-Year-Old and 28-Year-Old expressions. The collection features releases from the '80s, '90s, and 2000s to capture the essence of each era and the original spirit of J.P. Wiser himself.

In addition to the two gold medals, the portfolio secured multiple medals during the awards ceremony and cemented its place as a leader in delivering Canadian whisky excellence:

Silver

J.P. Wiser's 10-Year-Old

J.P. Wiser's 15-Year-Old

Lot No. 40 100% Rye Whisky

Lot No. 40 Dark Oak

Pike Creek 10-Year-OId: Rum Barrel Finish

Bronze

J.P. Wiser's Deluxe

J.P. Wiser's 18-Year-Old

Lot No. 40 Rye Explorations: Cherry Wood Casks

"Each bottle is a reflection of a team who works tirelessly to honour the history behind our brands, push the boundaries of what Canadian whisky is and reaffirm our vision for the future." said Dr. Don Livermore, Master Blender at the Hiram Walker and Sons Distillery. "Winning these medals celebrates not just the blend, but the passion and journey it embodies from grain-to-glass. Thank you to the Canadian Whisky Awards for this recognition and for their unwavering support for the industry."

Held annually in conjunction with the Victoria Whisky Festival, the Canadian Whisky Awards recognize the best Canadian whiskies and encourage distillers to maintain the highest quality standards - becoming the first stop for whisky producers, distributors, retailers and fans looking for the very best.

J.P. Wiser's, Lot No. 40 and Pike Creek are available for purchase at your local alcohol retailer, or online for residents of Ontario at www.jpwisers.com.

About J.P. Wiser's

Established in 1857, J.P. Wiser's Whisky is one of Canada's oldest continuously produced Canadian whiskies. Hiram Walker & Sons Limited currently produces it at its Windsor, Ontario distillery.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits, wines and ready-to-drink (RTD). Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® liqueur, Chic Choc® Spiced rum, The Foreign Affair® wines, and Ace Beverage Group's Cottage Springs®, Cabana Coast®, Liberty Village®, and Good Vines®. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as Absolut® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Skrewball® whiskey, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Código 1530® and Olmeca Altos® tequilas, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne; and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

