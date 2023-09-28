CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE AND THE TORONTO INSTITUTE OF BARTENDING ARE BRINGING SUSTAINABILITY TO THE FOREFRONT OF THE SPIRITS INDUSTRY

"As an organization that relies on well-functioning ecosystems to continue to produce our iconic brands for generations to come, Corby is expanding the approach to S&R beyond its direct operations and creating an industry movement," said Camilla Guiguer, Director of Sustainability & Responsibility at Pernod Ricard North America. "We are delighted that the Toronto Institute of Bartending is joining us as we take a step forward in advancing and transforming the Canadian bartending landscape."

As a result of this partnership, TIB - one of the leading Bartender Certification programs that focuses on all beverage categories through a series of tasting modules and practical skills training – plans to further embed S&R into their curriculum, "Sustainability is already playing an important role in our industry, so we have a responsibility to equip all hospitality workers with knowledge of relevant practices that they can leverage for the entirety of their careers. We are looking forward to working with Corby and Bar World of Tomorrow to make a positive difference," said Jess Morton, General Manager of TIB.

As part of the 'Valuing People' Pillar under the "Good Times from a Good Place" roadmap, the Bar World of Tomorrow is a global sustainability training program developed in partnership with Trash Collective and the Sustainable Restaurant Association. The training targets both bartenders and bar owners and focuses on practices that move us towards a greener and more inclusive "bar world of tomorrow". Modules include key areas such as responsible serving, water and energy usage, sustainable ingredients and low waste cocktails, among others. Pernod Ricard's global target is to empower and upskill 10,000 bartenders on this program by 2030.

The Bar World of Tomorrow training is now available for free to all legal-drinking aged adults and in multiple languages on Edapp.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits, wines and ready-to-drink (RTD). Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® liqueur, Chic Choc® Spiced rum, The Foreign Affair® wines, and Ace Beverage Group's Cottage Springs®, Cabana Coast®, Liberty Village®, and Good Vines®. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Skrewball® whiskey, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Código 1530® and Olmeca Altos® tequilas, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne; and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

