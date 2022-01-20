Corby's Premium Whiskies Honoured at Annual Canadian Whisky Awards

J.P. Wiser's Smaller Hero took home the Export Connoisseur Whisky of the Year and the Award of Excellence – Canadian Whisky Profile, while the exclusive J.P. Wiser's Red Letter 15 Year Old was named the Domestic Connoisseur Whisky of the Year. The Red Letter whisky, only available for purchase at the Hiram Walker and Sons distillery in Windsor, Ont. or online , was also granted the Award of Excellence – Line Extension.

"The results of this year's Canadian Whisky Awards underscore the quality of the premium Canadian whiskies Hiram Walker is distilling in Windsor," says Dr. Don Livermore, Master Blender at the Hiram Walker and Sons distillery. "Corby has worked hard to develop a strong portfolio of Canadian whisky across several brands. What you are getting in each bottle is reflective of the passion and innovation that goes into the entire distilling process."

Red Letter and Smaller Hero were also given Gold Medals, along with two other Canadian whiskies from Corby Spirit and Wine:

Lot No. 40 18 Year Old Cask Strength

Pike Creek 22 Year Old Pedro Ximénez Cask Finish

J.P. Wiser's Red Letter 15 Year Old

Finished in new oak barrels as J.P. Wiser would have done all those years ago, this 15-year-old whisky has characteristic notes of green apple, vanilla and toffee along with dried fruit and clove. The new oak finish imparts elements of wood spice and toasted oak, making this a complex yet sippable whisky perfect for sharing special moments with others. Make this whisky extra special with personalized engraving on the bottle for only $10.

Red Letter is only available to purchase at the Hiram Walker and Sons distillery and on the J.P. Wiser's website.

J.P. Wiser's Smaller Hero

Every year, France's La Maison du Whisky celebrates its "Creations Project": carefully selected single casks of single malt whiskies. J.P. Wiser's Smaller Hero – a 22-year-old cask strength whisky with an array of flavours and aromas whose classicism battles it out with its incredibly energetic eclecticism – is represented this year in the Ex Libris Collection. The name Smaller Hero was inspired by the Canadian literature classic Son of a Smaller Hero by Mordecai Richler – a relatable story of a Canadian who has come here from another country, and their subsequent trials and tribulations in a new land. The name also represents Canada's oft-comparison with our neighbours to the south; though we may be smaller in size, we're no less mighty and a hero in our own right – and so is Canadian whisky.

While Smaller Hero is not sold in Canada, it can be purchased in France through www.whisky.fr.

Lot No. 40 18 Year Old Cask Strength

The oldest and most exclusive expression of Lot No. 40 ever produced, this 18-year-old single-barrel whisky was hand selected by Dr. Livermore. It is a limited-edition cask strength whisky. Because of the length of age in a seasoned oak cask, the tasting notes of Lot No. 40 18 Year Old Cask Strength impart distinctive sweet, blackberries, ripe Bartlett pears, walnuts and rye spices. This release is limited to fewer than 150 bottles in total. A random draw for the opportunity to purchase this whisky will happen in February, available only to members of the Drop Collective. To enter, sign up at www.thedropcollective.ca.



Pike Creek 22 Year Old Predo Ximenez Cask Finish

The backbone of this 22-year-old limited release is characteristically Canadian-made from corn – for creaminess, texture and sweetness – and a hint of rye for spiciness and depth. Dr. Livermore has continued his exploration of sherry styles with a finish in sweet Pedro Ximénez (PX) casks. This limited-edition whisky combines rich dark fruit flavours from the cask with green apple and vanilla notes from the whisky for a truly decadent experience. It is available at the LCBO.





About the Canadian Whisky Awards

Held annually in conjunction with the Victoria Whisky Festival, the Canadian Whisky Awards recognize the best Canadian whiskies and encourage distillers to maintain the highest quality standards. To qualify, a whisky must be distilled and matured in Canada. Winners are selected by an independent panel of whisky experts in blind taste testing.

This year's event was conducted virtually. For a full list of 2022 winners, please visit canadianwhiskyawards.com.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

