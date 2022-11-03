Corby's Foreign Affair Winery Takes Gold!

Two Award-Winning Wines Coming to The Canadian Market This Winter

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Fine wine connoisseurs should expect to make regular trips to the Niagara-based Foreign Affair Winery this winter as they prepare for the distribution of the newest award-winning wines. Foreign Affair Winery - a member of Corby Spirit and Wine's expansive portfolio of wine and spirits brands - will see their 2019 Apologetic and 2020 Dream in the hands (and glasses) of Canadians nationwide after taking home gold at the 29th edition of the Sélections Mondiales des Vins Canada.

2020 Dream (CNW Group/Corby Spirit and Wine Communications) 2019 Apologetic (CNW Group/Corby Spirit and Wine Communications)

The pair of gold medals marks the first time that Foreign Affair Winery has been recognized for excellence by the Sélections Mondiales des Vins Canada. Under the direction of Winemaker Rene Van Ede, Foreign Affair offers a diverse array of excellent wine crafted in the traditional method while also experimenting with a variety of interesting styles, as they look to integrate exceptional tastes and textures into every bottle.

"It is an honour to have two of our flagship wines recognized by the Sélections Mondiales des Vins Canada. Both wines offer our unique twist on classic Niagara Cabernets, fruit forward, bold and true to our winemaking passion," said Van Ede.

Both the 2019 Apologetic and the 2020 Dream were awarded the coveted gold medal, each with a score of 90 points. The 2019 Apologetic Red is a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc, barrel aged for 31 months. It has a distinct aroma of morel mushroom and star anise and a rich flavour that pairs perfectly with charcuterie, French onion soup, dark chocolate and braised rabbit ragout with polenta. The 2020 Dream was barrel aged for 19 months and is a blend of Merlot, Cabernet Franc and Cabernet Sauvignon. The elegant but firm tannins, balancing acidity and a long, dry finish pairs beautifully with a chuck steak burger, halloumi burger or veggie kebabs fresh off the grill.

Known as the largest wine competition in North America, the Sélections Mondiales des Vins Canada is a highly-esteemed international event that features entries from winemakers worldwide. Participating wines are stringently judged by a panel of five to seven expert tasters, divided by category and awarded points according to criteria including visual appearance, nose, taste, and overall harmony.

While the 2019 Apologetic is currently available at the winery, 2020 Dream will be releasing in January 2023.

The Foreign Affair Winery also offers a Wine Club membership where members receive three bottles of small-batch, full-flavoured wines every month. This membership comes with other perks such as exclusive access to wine club only events, wine releases and many more.

