Corby's Canadian Whisky Portfolio Awarded at the 2023 World Whiskies Awards

TORONTO, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - J.P. Wiser's 10-Year-Old, the latest addition to Corby Spirit and Wine's Canadian whisky portfolio, has been awarded the Category Winner and Gold for 12 Years & Under at the 2023 World Whiskies Awards.

"As consumers are showing greater interest in domestic whiskies, we've proudly answered their call with our premium Canadian whisky portfolio," said Nicolas Krantz, President and CEO of Corby Spirit and Wine. "These awards are a testament to our commitment, and we're extremely proud that the judges have recognized our hard work and passion for exceptional whisky"

Following the success of it's European launch, J.P Wiser's 10-Year-Old was released in North America last October and has quickly risen to be a top 5 innovation in the Canadian whisky category.

"Canadian whisky continues to be the most diverse, innovative and creative style of whisky in the world," emphasized Dr. Don Livermore, Master Blender for Hiram Walker & Sons. "We've worked hard to establish ourselves as the premier crafter of Canadian whisky and we're excited about what we have coming next."

For 23 years, the World Whiskies Awards has been the world's largest and most respected whisky competition. This global award selects the very best in all the internationally recognized styles, rewards and promotes the world's best whiskies to consumers and trade across the globe.

In addition to J.P. Wiser's 10-Year-Old receiving two awards under the Canadian Whisky category, the full list of winners from Corby's portfolio include:

J.P. Wiser's Deluxe: Silver in the No Age Statement category for Canadian Whisky

Lot No. 40 Dark Oak: Category Winner and Gold in the 12 Years & Under category for Canadian Rye

Lot No. 40 100% Rye: Silver in the 12 Years & Under category for Canadian Rye

For a full list of 2023 winners, please visit www.worldwhiskiesawards.com.

J.P. Wiser's 10-Year-Old

The perfect drink when you want to unwind or treat yourself with a classic and traditional Canadian whisky. J.P. Wiser's 10YO is an impressive gift for a whisky enthusiast or an enchanting addition to your home Bar cart. Aged 10 years and Triple barrel distilled, this whisky has aromas of caramel, honeycomb toffee, vanilla, dried fruits and rye spices with subtle tasting notes of green apple and pear drops.

J.P. Wiser's Deluxe

Our signature whisky, J.P. Wiser's Deluxe is an award-winning, full-flavoured Canadian rye whisky. The sweetness of caramel, toffee and vanilla is balanced with toasted grains and oak to create a complex aroma and body. The perfect introduction to the J.P. Wiser's line, it's a great gift for the whisky novice – and is also right at home on your bar cart as a standing favourite, ready to be mixed into your next whisky cocktail.

Lot No. 40 Dark Oak

Lot 40 Dark Oak is a bigger, bolder version of Lot 40 rye whisky. Maintaining the core essence of Lot 40 – 100% rye, distilled in a pot still, aged in new American Oak barrels – Dark Oak is finished in a second new oak barrel, this time heavily charred. This finishing in a new, char no. 4 barrel adds even more notes and colour from the barrel, resulting in a bolder and more intense rye whisky which is then bottled at an ABV of 48%

Lot No. 40 100% Pot Still Rye

Lot No. 40 is crafted in small batches using 100% rye grain in a single copper pot still. This concentrates the spicy rye notes, while retaining the fruity and floral notes from fermentation. The whisky is then aged in virgin white oak barrels to bring forth notes of vanilla, caramel and toffee, resulting in a complex and bold whisky

J.P. Wiser's and Lot No. 40 can be purchased at liquor establishments

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

