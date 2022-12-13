Corby Reminds Torontonians to Get Home Safely on New Year's Eve - TTC Free All Night!

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - For the eighth year, Corby Spirit and Wine is collaborating with the TTC to provide free, safe rides for all Torontonians as they ring in the New Year with #CorbySafeRides.

Whether it's the pitter-patter of a pet's paws on the floor, the high-pitched squeals of a child's laughter or the unconditional love from a parent, grandparent, or partner - Corby wants you to celebrate New Year's Eve safely by providing you with a way to get back to the people and pets who love you the most.

"We are very proud to partner with the TTC once again to help Torontonians get to and from their celebrations safely on such a busy night. After an evening of celebration, going back safely to your loved ones should never be an afterthought" asserted Nicolas Krantz, President, Chief Executive Officer of Corby. "As a consumer-centric company, Corby will continue to encourage and remind all Canadians about responsible consumption."

Starting December 31st after 7 p.m., all TTC streetcars, buses and subways will be free of charge until 8 a.m. on January 1st.

"The TTC is proud to once again partner with Corby to offer complimentary service to our customers this New Year's Eve," said Rick Leary, CEO of the Toronto Transit Commission. "Safety is our number one priority, and we encourage everyone to celebrate responsibly this holiday season and take the TTC."

To date, Corby has provided more than 1.2 million free rides to people celebrating New Year's Eve in Toronto as part of its annual #CorbySafeRides campaign.

"Corby Safe Rides is a great example of how targeted preventive actions are an effective way of reminding people that drinking and driving should never be an option" adds Valerie Brive-Turtle, Senior Director of Communications, Public Relations and S&R. "As a leading manufacturer and distributor of spirits and wines in Canada, Corby has a responsibility to encourage and educate everyone on the importance of safe and responsible consumption".

For more information about Corby Safe Rides, visit corby.ca and engage on social media using the hashtag #CorbySafeRides.

Late-evening TTC subway service on New Year's Eve will continue until 3 a.m. The last subway train and bus departure times are as follows:

Line 1 – Yonge University

North from Union Station towards Finch Station, last train leaves at 2:31 a.m.

North from Union Station towards Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station, last train leaves at 2:27 a.m.

South from Finch Station towards Union Station, last train leaves at 2:00 a.m.

South from Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station towards Union Station, last train leaves at 1:50 a.m.

Line 2 – Bloor-Danforth

East from Kipling Station, last train leaves at 2:15 a.m.

East or West from Bloor-Yonge Station , last train leaves at 2:40 a.m.

, last train leaves at West from Kennedy Station , last train leaves at 2:18 a.m.

Line 3 – Scarborough

East from Kennedy Station , last train leaves at 3:04 a.m.

, last train leaves at West from McCowan Station, last train leaves at 2:51 a.m.

Line 4 – Sheppard

East from Sheppard-Yonge Station , last train leaves at 2:57 a.m.

, last train leaves at West from Don Mills Station , last train leaves at 3:09 a.m.

Bus and streetcar service will operate at late evening service levels until 3 a.m. After 3 a.m., the Blue Night Network will operate.

