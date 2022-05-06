Corby Named LCBO's Partner of the Year for 2022

"This recognition highlights the dedication of our Ontario Team and the support throughout all functions as an LCBO partner of choice with our company expertise, our fantastic portfolio of brands and the passion of our teams," says Nicolas Krantz, President and CEO of Corby Spirit and Wine. "These awards illustrate perfectly what we aim to achieve at Corby: focusing on our consumers, investing in our people's success, and shaping a purposeful organization."

Corby was honoured with:

Best Gift Item: Presented to J.P. Wiser's Blend Your Own Whisky Kit. The success was the result of a strong collaboration with the Marketing and Commercial Teams to offer a unique and customer-focused holiday gifting option supporting quality Canadian whisky.

Partnership Awards – Spirits: Awarded to Robin Whyte, Ontario Sales Director, for her solutions-driven customer and consumer dedication. Robin fully embodies the leadership attributes that are fundamental to Corby's strategy, and the company is proud to have her on the team.

Partner of the Year – Large Supplier/Agent: Corby was recognized for outstanding partnership through all departments and functions, delivering positive impact within the spirits, wines and ready-to-drink business in Ontario.

The Elsie Awards are handed out by the LCBO annually to beverage alcohol companies that demonstrate innovation, creativity and commitment to customer service and social responsibility.

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines.

