COP15 sign outside the Palais de congrès de Montréal.

"Canada's call to those at COP15 who want ambition is to understand that ambition is tied to resource mobilization. And we've discussed with countries wanting resources mobilized that it can only happen with ambition. As the co-lead on the global biodiversity framework Ministerial consultations this week, with Egypt's COP27 President, Yasmine Fouad, we've done everything in our power to find collaboration, compromise and consensus. We have the power to change the course of history for the better, to save nature and ourselves alike."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

"The host is present, visible, out there and optimistic. That is the message that Minister Guilbeault every day conveys. He wants to be seen as a broker, and he has the trust of the Chinese presidency."

Mr. Eddy Pérez, Climate Diplomacy Manager, Climate Action Network Canada

Access to the host photographer images can be found here: UN Biodiversity's albums | Flickr .

DAILY EVENT SUMMARY: December 18, 2022

There were no scheduled public events.

UPCOMING EVENT SUMMARY: December 19, 2022

Event: Closing press conference

Time: TBD

Location: Room 220D (UN Press Conference Stage, Palais des congrès de Montréal)

For more information on the daily schedule, visit the UN CBD website: Convention on Biological Diversity (cbd.int) .

Environment and Climate Change Canada

