Coors Light is Creating the First Big Game Ad that Runs in Your Dreams

With the help of Dr. Deirdre Barrett, a leading psychologist, author and expert on dreams, Coors created a film with specific audio and visual stimuli to induce the most refreshing dream you'll have all year. Using Targeted Dream Incubation – the science of guiding dreams – Coors will shape and compel your subconscious using a stimulus film, and an eight-hour soundscape throughout the night, to trigger you to dream the Coors Big Game ad.

"I've studied dreams and methods to influence them throughout my career, but working with the creators of the Coors Dream Project was a novel opportunity to craft audio and visual stimuli that viewers could use to trigger specific dream content," says Dr. Barrett. "We saw the results come to life in the Dream Lab trial run when participants reported similar dream experiences including refreshing streams, mountains, waterfalls and even Coors itself."

"Targeted Dream Incubation is a never-before-seen form of advertising," says Marcelo Pascoa, Vice President of Marketing at Molson Coors, "Typically for big sports events, we see ads featuring over-the-top car chases, pyrotechnics, dramatic scenery and storylines, but with the Coors Big Game Dream, the dreamer is in the driver's seat to create a chill, relaxing ad inspired by our visual and audio stimuli."

Additional behind-the-scenes videos explain targeted dream incubation, follow the visual artists who worked with Dr. Barrett to identify the visual and audio stimuli, and finally, show real people who have experienced the dream after watching the videos.

Starting today, dreamers can watch a behind the scenes of the Big Game Dream on CoorsBigGameDream.com . The full length eight-hour stimulus soundscape and film will drop on February 3 for refreshing dreams before Big Game Sunday. The Coors Big Game Dream will be supported across digital channels, including YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

