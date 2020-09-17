TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Cooper Equipment Rentals Limited ("Cooper"), the leading independent equipment rental company in Canada, announced today that it has acquired the Atlantic Canada assets ("Herc Atlantic") of Herc Rentals Inc. ("Herc ").

Herc is a premier, full-service equipment rental firm operating throughout North America. The Herc Atlantic assets include two full-service branches located in Dartmouth, NS and Saint John, NB. Herc Atlantic has developed a strong presence in the Maritimes, with a dedicated and professional team of employees and a solid core of customers.

"We are excited to enter the Atlantic Canada market with the acquisition of the Herc Atlantic assets. I believe the solid team of rental professionals at Herc Atlantic will integrate well with, and ultimately contribute to, the Cooper culture. Herc Atlantic's late model equipment fleet and excellent branch facilities will allow our new team members to deliver the high level of service that Cooper customers across the country have come to expect," said Darryl Cooper, President of Cooper. Doug Dougherty, CEO of Cooper, added, "this strategic acquisition establishes Cooper as a national company, with operations spanning both coasts. It allows us to support customers throughout Atlantic Canada with best-in-class service, and positions us well to continue building out our branch density and specialized service offering throughout all regions of Canada."

About Cooper

Established in 1972, Cooper is the leading independent Canadian full-service construction equipment rental company, servicing contractors throughout Ontario and in parts of Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia and Atlantic Canada. Cooper specializes in compact equipment and aerial rentals and offers a broad range of construction equipment and supplies, backed by unparalleled service and support. The company operates in excess of 40 rental locations. In 2013 Cooper received a majority investment from SeaFort Capital.

About SeaFort

Halifax-based SeaFort Capital makes majority investments in small and medium sized Canadian businesses and partners with experienced managers to build value.

For further information: Doug Dougherty, CEO, Cooper Equipment Rentals Limited, E-mail: [email protected], Phone: (416) 727-4764, Website: www.cooperequipment.ca

