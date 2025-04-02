Mable Health Announces Acquisition of Anderson Orthopedics, Expanding National Presence in Canada

HALIFAX, NS, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Mable Health Inc. ("Mable") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Winnipeg-based Anderson Orthopedics, marking a significant milestone in its continued expansion within the Canadian orthotics, prosthetics, and mobility aids industry. This strategic acquisition represents Mable Health's entry into the Manitoba market, reinforcing its commitment to providing high-quality, patient-centered care nationwide.

Under the terms of the acquisition, the shareholders of Anderson Orthopedics — Matthew Joss, Dan Mazur, Peter ten Krooden, Jacques Swanepoel, Jasmine Martin, and Kelsey Nolin — will become shareholders of Mable Health and will continue to deliver exceptional prosthetic and orthotic services across their clinics in Winnipeg and Brandon, Manitoba.

Strengthening Patient Care & Expanding Services

Founded in 1945, Anderson Orthopedics has been a trusted provider of innovative orthotic and prosthetic care, dedicated to improving mobility and enhancing the quality of life for patients across Manitoba. This partnership with Mable Health will allow Anderson Orthopedics to leverage additional resources, expand its service offerings, and further its mission of delivering best-in-class patient outcomes.

Matt Joss, Certified Prosthetist and Partner at Anderson Orthopedics, commented, "We are proud of the patient-first approach that has been at the heart of Anderson Orthopedics since day one. Partnering with Mable Health ensures we can continue to grow while maintaining our high standards of care and innovation."

Michel Lanctôt, President of Mable Health, added, "The partnership with Anderson Orthopedics is an exciting step in our journey to build a leading national O&P platform. Anderson Orthopedics' expertise and strong reputation in Manitoba align perfectly with our mission to provide exceptional patient care and expand our services across Canada."

About Anderson Orthopedics

Founded in 1945, Anderson Orthopedics is a leading provider of high-quality prosthetics and orthotics, delivering personalized care through clinics in Winnipeg and Brandon, Manitoba. With a patient-first philosophy, Anderson Orthopedics is committed to delivering personalized, high-quality solutions to improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.andersonortho.ca .

About Mable Health

Mable Health is focused on making investments and acquiring businesses in the orthotics, prosthetics, bracing, and mobility aids industries. Formed in partnership with SeaFort Capital in early 2023, Mable Health is dedicated to delivering best-in-class patient outcomes through its partnerships across Canada. For more information, please visit www.mablehealth.ca.

If you are interested in learning more about becoming a Mable Health partner, please reach out to [email protected] .

About SeaFort Capital

Based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, SeaFort Capital is a private equity firm that invests in lower-mid-market Canadian businesses with EBITDA ranging from $2 million to $15 million. SeaFort is a growth-oriented investor that seeks to establish long-term partnerships to help grow industry-leading Canadian companies. SeaFort targets investments in the business services, value-added distribution, specialty manufacturing, and health services sectors. SeaFort Capital is investing SeaFort Capital Fund II LP, which currently has committed capital of approximately $189 million. For more information, please visit www.seafortcapital.com.

